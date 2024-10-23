Game Royal Shines In New Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY Collab

The Jordan Air Ship is ready to make a statement with its upcoming collaboration with Awake NY, featuring the eye-catching "Game Royal" colorway. This partnership revitalizes the classic silhouette, blending iconic design elements with a modern twist. Crafted with precision, this collaboration is set to deliver a sneaker that appeals to both sneaker enthusiasts and fashion aficionados. The striking blue accents beautifully contrast against the clean lines of the Air Ship, creating a bold visual statement.
As excitement builds for the release, fans eagerly await their chance to grab a pair of this exclusive collaboration. Stay tuned for updates on the Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY launch, and prepare to turn heads with these standout sneakers. Overall, this collaboration embodies a classic aesthetic. The Game Royal colorway is a favorite among sneakerheads, ensuring its desirability. This sneaker will be released on two separate dates, with one being an Awake NY exclusive followed by a global release just a few days later.
"Game Royal" Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY
The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole complemented by a sail midsole, imparting a vintage aesthetic. Crafted from white leather, the uppers showcase clean white overlays. The iconic Awake "A" logo adorns the grey and blue Nike Swoosh, adding a touch of sophistication. Additionally, the shoes feature a striking blue and black snakeskin pattern on the uppers, accentuated by a black Wings logo. Branding on the tongues and heels completes the design.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY "Game Royal" will be released on November 2nd exclusively though Awake NY. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.
