Game Royal Shines In New Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY Collab

BYBen Atkinson77 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air Jordan XX Launch Party
DENVER - FEBRUARY 18: The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The first pair was a hit.

The Jordan Air Ship is ready to make a statement with its upcoming collaboration with Awake NY, featuring the eye-catching "Game Royal" colorway. This partnership revitalizes the classic silhouette, blending iconic design elements with a modern twist. Crafted with precision, this collaboration is set to deliver a sneaker that appeals to both sneaker enthusiasts and fashion aficionados. The striking blue accents beautifully contrast against the clean lines of the Air Ship, creating a bold visual statement.

As excitement builds for the release, fans eagerly await their chance to grab a pair of this exclusive collaboration. Stay tuned for updates on the Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY launch, and prepare to turn heads with these standout sneakers. Overall, this collaboration embodies a classic aesthetic. The Game Royal colorway is a favorite among sneakerheads, ensuring its desirability. This sneaker will be released on two separate dates, with one being an Awake NY exclusive followed by a global release just a few days later.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low Embraces The Essence Of LA In New Official Images

"Game Royal" Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole complemented by a sail midsole, imparting a vintage aesthetic. Crafted from white leather, the uppers showcase clean white overlays. The iconic Awake "A" logo adorns the grey and blue Nike Swoosh, adding a touch of sophistication. Additionally, the shoes feature a striking blue and black snakeskin pattern on the uppers, accentuated by a black Wings logo. Branding on the tongues and heels completes the design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY “Game Royal” will be released on November 2nd exclusively though Awake NY. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: A Triple-White Look For The Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money”

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
...