A Triple-White Look For The Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money”

Unfortunately this pair doesn't drop for another year.

The Air Jordan 3 is making a comeback with its highly anticipated "Pure Money" colorway. Originally released in 2007, this sneaker has a special place in the hearts of fans and collectors alike. The "Pure Money" edition features a clean all-white upper, showcasing a timeless and sophisticated design. Also, this monochromatic look creates a fresh and versatile aesthetic, perfect for various styles and occasions. The metallic silver accents elevate the overall appeal, adding a touch of luxury to the shoe. These details can be found on the eyelets, heel, and branding, providing a sleek contrast against the white leather.

The classic elephant print on the toe and heel gives it the signature Air Jordan 3 flair, ensuring it stands out in any sneaker collection. Known for its iconic silhouette, the Air Jordan 3 set the standard for future models. It features Nike Air cushioning for comfort and support, making it suitable for both on-court performance and everyday wear. The "Pure Money" colorway not only pays homage to the original release but also brings a modern twist to a classic favorite. As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for this sought-after sneaker.

"Pure Money" Air Jordan 3

These shoes have a white rubber sole paired with a matching midsole, creating a unified appearance. The uppers are crafted entirely from premium white material. Additionally, the design subtly includes grey elephant print details to add texture and visual interest. Further, white laces and metallic silver details are located around the shoes.