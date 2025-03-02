Kendrick Lamar Dethrones Drake Once Again With Impressive Spotify Feat

It's been a busy few months for Kendrick Lamar, and fortunately for fans, he doesn't show any signs of slowing down. According to Chart Data on X, the Compton rapper is even celebrating yet another impressive streaming achievement. Reportedly, he's returned to the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Spotify Top Artists chart. The title was previously held by Drake.

This is far from the first impressive feat Kendrick has pulled off recently, however. Last month, he won five Grammy awards for his hit diss track "Not Like Us." The following weekend, he got the opportunity to perform it during his eagerly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show. It became the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show in history with a whopping 133.5 million viewers. Before Kendrick, Michael Jackson held the record with his 1993 performance, which was viewed by 133.4 million people. Last week, he broke a new Spotify record too, becoming the first rapper to surpass 110 million monthly listeners on the platform.

Kendrick Lamar's GNX

Drake isn't the only fellow artist Kendrick has dethroned recently either. Last week, it was also reported that he snatched Travis Scott's crown for having the fastest rap album to reach 2 billion streams in the 2020s. According to NFR Podcast, his project GNX took just 96 days to reach the impressive milestone, while Scott's Utopia took 114 days.