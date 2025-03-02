Kendrick Lamar Dethrones Drake Once Again With Impressive Spotify Feat

BY Caroline Fisher 545 Views
Kendrick Lamar Dethrones Drake Hip Hop News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar, Winner of Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Song of the Year for ‘Not Like Us’ at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, it was revealed that Kendrick Lamar pulled off yet another boastworthy streaming feat, surpassing Drake.

It's been a busy few months for Kendrick Lamar, and fortunately for fans, he doesn't show any signs of slowing down. According to Chart Data on X, the Compton rapper is even celebrating yet another impressive streaming achievement. Reportedly, he's returned to the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Spotify Top Artists chart. The title was previously held by Drake.

This is far from the first impressive feat Kendrick has pulled off recently, however. Last month, he won five Grammy awards for his hit diss track "Not Like Us." The following weekend, he got the opportunity to perform it during his eagerly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show. It became the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show in history with a whopping 133.5 million viewers. Before Kendrick, Michael Jackson held the record with his 1993 performance, which was viewed by 133.4 million people. Last week, he broke a new Spotify record too, becoming the first rapper to surpass 110 million monthly listeners on the platform.

Kendrick Lamar's GNX

Drake isn't the only fellow artist Kendrick has dethroned recently either. Last week, it was also reported that he snatched Travis Scott's crown for having the fastest rap album to reach 2 billion streams in the 2020s. According to NFR Podcast, his project GNX took just 96 days to reach the impressive milestone, while Scott's Utopia took 114 days.

News of Kendrick's latest feat also comes just a few weeks before he's scheduled to kick off his "Grand National" tour alongside SZA. The duo will perform in cities across North American like Minneapolis, Houston, Atlanta, and more until June. They'll then move on to the European leg of the tour, which nearly sold out in just a single day. They're expected to hit Germany, France, Italy, and more. The duo's track "Luther" has been topping charts for weeks, along with Kendrick's tracks "Not Like Us," "TV Off," "Squabble Up," and more.

