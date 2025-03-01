Kendrick Lamar Smashes Yet Another Incredible Spotify Record

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kendrick Lamar during a press conference for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Media Center. Bill Streicher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Kendrick Lamar managed to break another impressive streaming record on Spotify ahead of his tour with SZA.

It's been a wildly successful few months for Kendrick Lamar, and recently, he added yet another achievement to his growing list. According to NFR Podcast, the Compton hitmaker has broken a Spotify record. Reportedly, he's the first rapper to surpass a whopping 110 million monthly listeners on the platform. This is far from the only record he's broken as of late, however.

Earlier this week, it was reported that his album GNX is now the fastest album to reach 2 billion streams in the 2020s. The record was previously held by Travis Scott's UTOPIA. Kendrick got a major streaming boost from his highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show performance a few weeks back, which also broke records. A staggering 133.5 million viewers tuned in for the big event. This made it the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show in history. Before Kendrick, Michael Jackson held the record with his 1993 performance, which was viewed by 133.4 million people.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Tour

As for what's next for the "Not Like Us" artist, he's currently gearing up to go on tour with SZA. Their "Grand National" tour is scheduled to begin next month with dates in Minneapolis, Houston, Atlanta, and more. They'll wrap up the North American leg of the tour in June following shows in cities like Las Vegas, Chicago, and Toronto. The duo will then proceed to kick off the European leg of the tour, performing in Germany, France, Italy, and more. Reportedly, tickets for the European leg were 90% sold out within a single day. This indicates that the demand for the "luther" artists overseas is huge.

Rumors that they've been struggling to sell tickets for the tour have been circulating online, however. Of course, DJ Akademiks was quick to weigh in, theorizing that their fans can't afford to attend their concerts even if they wanted to. "I don't want to dismiss this dude," the internet personality said. "I just think his fans is broke."

