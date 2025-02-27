"Go And Up Your Rank": UCLA Confirms Kendrick Lamar Took Classes In 2022 To "Level Up" His Pen

UCLA's very proud to call Kendrick Lamar an alumnus, and fans think that these Psychology classes may have something to do with "Mr. Morale."

UCLA is among the United States' top learning institutions, whether for emerging leaders or for experienced Pulitzer Prize winners like Kendrick Lamar. You may have seen some newly resurfaced photos of the Compton rapper in a classroom at the institution, reportedly taking Psychology classes to "master his pen" according to online gossip from sources like Daily Noud. The University of California, Los Angels actually confirmed K.Dot's attendance via Twitter, clarifying that the pictures are from 2022. "But the lesson stays the same—UCLA is where you level up," their page wrote. We don't know the details, but it certainly checks out.

Of course, this led many Kendrick fans to speculate on the timeline for these courses and how this informed his artistry. Some pointed to Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, a 2022 project that deals in a lot of themes of therapy, trauma, and processing. But unless he wrote and recorded it all in just a few days, we can't know exactly how pivotal these classes were to that. Nevertheless, the pgLang creative has always stressed the importance of education, as Kendrick Lamar spoke at Compton College's commencement last year.

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl

Whether it's UCLA or the Super Bowl stage, Kendrick Lamar opened himself up to a lot of new experiences over the years. That Super Bowl halftime show was a controversial one, depending on what perspective you look at it through. Hardcore hip-hop fans got pretty much exactly what they wanted minus some classics, whereas those looking for a show-stopping spectacle may have left with emptier pockets than they expected. Regardless, it definitely remains the talk of the town and continues to bolster a staggering commercial and critical run.

Kendrick Lamar's new album GNX is still dominating, recently surpassing Travis Scott's UTOPIA as the fastest hip-hop album of the 2020s to surpass 2 billion total streams on Spotify. While perhaps this era is now over, we know that many skills he developed and perfected here can yield years-long results. The same goes for one's education, which is why these reported Psychology courses at UCLA could lead to even more greatness down the line.

