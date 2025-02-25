Kendrick Lamar's Raw Vocals From Super Bowl Halftime Show Surface And They Are Impressive

The Super Bowl LIX halftime show hosted by Kendrick Lamar and SZA was easily among the most controversial in the event's history. This was not only due to the context of the Drake rap battle, but also because many fans didn't like its presentation. Well, for the doubters, we now have a much more simple and clear-cut way to enjoy the performance, as the raw vocals from their mics have surfaced online. You can hear exactly how K.Dot raps through his verses, specifically for "Not Like Us" and "tv off" in the clip below. In fact, it also shows that there was definitely a significant part of the crowd that sang the "A minor" bar, as even Kendrick's live mic picked it up.

Nevertheless, this is more of a behind-the-scenes technical peek into the Compton lyricist and the St. Louis superstar's performances for the Super Bowl halftime show this year. It arrived amid a huge period of success, as Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "luther" just hit No. 1 on Billboard. It marks the former's sixth chart-topper (plus his fourth in 12 months, making him the only MC ever to achieve this) and the latter's third.

"Not Like Us" Lyrics Breakdown

This Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl BTS peep is, like we mentioned, particularly notable for the "Not Like Us" part of the performance. Dot went through only the first verse of the track, which contains standout lyrics like the diabolical pairing of "I'm finna pass on this body, I'm John Stockton / Beat your a** and hide the Bible if God watching." Many wondered how far he would go with the song, if at all, and pretty much the only thing that he censored beyond the curse words was "pedophile." But we all heard Kendrick say that Drake likes them young, with a psychotically confrontational smile on his face.

In addition, these raw vocals from the Super Bowl also suggest how great Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Grand National" stadium tour will be. From April to June in North America and July to August in the U.K. and Europe, the duo will captivate fans and wrap up their incredible individual and collective runs. Here's hoping that what they bring next is even more special.