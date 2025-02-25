Kendrick Lamar's Raw Vocals From Super Bowl Halftime Show Surface And They Are Impressive

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 6.7K Views
Kendrick Lamar Raw Vocals Super Bowl Halftime Show Hip Hop News
Apr 23, 2017; Indio, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club. Mandatory Credit: Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Now we have another metric to judge whether people really sang "Not Like Us" that loud at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show...

The Super Bowl LIX halftime show hosted by Kendrick Lamar and SZA was easily among the most controversial in the event's history. This was not only due to the context of the Drake rap battle, but also because many fans didn't like its presentation. Well, for the doubters, we now have a much more simple and clear-cut way to enjoy the performance, as the raw vocals from their mics have surfaced online. You can hear exactly how K.Dot raps through his verses, specifically for "Not Like Us" and "tv off" in the clip below. In fact, it also shows that there was definitely a significant part of the crowd that sang the "A minor" bar, as even Kendrick's live mic picked it up.

Nevertheless, this is more of a behind-the-scenes technical peek into the Compton lyricist and the St. Louis superstar's performances for the Super Bowl halftime show this year. It arrived amid a huge period of success, as Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "luther" just hit No. 1 on Billboard. It marks the former's sixth chart-topper (plus his fourth in 12 months, making him the only MC ever to achieve this) and the latter's third.

"Not Like Us" Lyrics Breakdown

This Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl BTS peep is, like we mentioned, particularly notable for the "Not Like Us" part of the performance. Dot went through only the first verse of the track, which contains standout lyrics like the diabolical pairing of "I'm finna pass on this body, I'm John Stockton / Beat your a** and hide the Bible if God watching." Many wondered how far he would go with the song, if at all, and pretty much the only thing that he censored beyond the curse words was "pedophile." But we all heard Kendrick say that Drake likes them young, with a psychotically confrontational smile on his face.

In addition, these raw vocals from the Super Bowl also suggest how great Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Grand National" stadium tour will be. From April to June in North America and July to August in the U.K. and Europe, the duo will captivate fans and wrap up their incredible individual and collective runs. Here's hoping that what they bring next is even more special.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
