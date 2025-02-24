Kendrick Lamar Allegedly Praised WNBA's Cameron Brink After She Picked Him Over Drake

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle has broken friendships, divided communities, and caused a lot of hot take discourse... Even in the WNBA. For the 2024 Draft in April of last year, Complex asked many stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese to pick between the two warring MCs. Some of them refused to answer, but most of them picked Drizzy over Dot... Except for Cameron Brink, who firmly took the Compton lyricist's side despite it being a tough decision for her. On the Los Angeles Sparks forward's Straight To Cam podcast, Brink revealed that this – allegedly – resulted in some mutual appreciation.

"When the [WNBA] draft was going on, we were doing questions on the orange carpet," Cameron Brink recalled of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar debate. "The question was: Kendrick or Drake? And everyone chose Drake, and I was the only one who chose Kendrick. Some people went undecided. “Fast-forward to USC-Notre Dame women’s basketball game a while ago. A guy came up to me with his super cute daughter. He was like, ‘I work with Kendrick, and he noticed that you were the only person that said him. And he f***s with you. He says, you’re L.A.’ I was like, ‘Really? I love you, Kendrick.' [...] Maybe he was lying, I don't know. But I think he knows who I am, and that was a highlight of my life."

Drake Kendrick Lamar

For those looking for the latest Kendrick Lamar and Drake updates, we got a very curious Billboard Hot 100 update this week. The pgLang creative dominated four out of the top five with "luther," "Not Like Us," "tv off," and "squabble up" in spots one, two, four, and five respectively. The 6ix God landed his brand-new cuts "GIMME A HUG" and "NOKIA" at six and 10 respectively, and though he has many more top 10 hits than Kendrick, the dynamic is clearly different at the present moment.