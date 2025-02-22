Another One! Kendrick Lamar Amps Up His Spotify Record For A Rapper's Monthly Listeners

Kendrick Lamar has enjoyed almost all the things that a rapper can enjoy over the past year, and he will go as far as the world takes him with this commercial and critical success. You probably heard a few days ago that he became the first rapper to garner over 100 million Spotify monthly listeners. Well, that number has now gone up to 105 million according to Chart Data, cinching another record in the process. While numbers are never everything and rarely something, many K.Dot fans feel vindicated that he's enjoying the highest commercial peak of his career years after his artistry made it long overdue.

In addition to this Spotify achievement, Kendrick Lamar also found a lot of accolades, broken records, new milestones, and general appraisal from corners that he perhaps didn't expect. For example, "Not Like Us" became his first No. 1 U.K. hit on its Official Singles Chart. The Compton lyricist is still getting a lot of spins for the West Coast banger, along with a healthy dive into many of his recent GNX cuts and earlier records.

"Not Like Us" Streams

Of course, there are many reasons as to why Kendrick Lamar is on such a massive run right now, but a viral hit often sums up this achievement quite nicely. The Mustard-produced diss track does exactly that, and its streams continue to impress. "Not Like Us" had the biggest international streaming week for any rap song recently, and at press time, it sits at 1.19 billion streams on Spotify. After the pgLang creative's Super Bowl halftime show this month, plenty of people found ample reason to revisit the cut and also debate how it's aged almost a year later.