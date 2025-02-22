Another One! Kendrick Lamar Amps Up His Spotify Record For A Rapper's Monthly Listeners

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 397 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar Spotify Record Rapper Monthly Listeners Hip Hop News
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar has also recently broken records when it comes to No. 1 hip-hop albums, Spotify streams, and much more.

Kendrick Lamar has enjoyed almost all the things that a rapper can enjoy over the past year, and he will go as far as the world takes him with this commercial and critical success. You probably heard a few days ago that he became the first rapper to garner over 100 million Spotify monthly listeners. Well, that number has now gone up to 105 million according to Chart Data, cinching another record in the process. While numbers are never everything and rarely something, many K.Dot fans feel vindicated that he's enjoying the highest commercial peak of his career years after his artistry made it long overdue.

In addition to this Spotify achievement, Kendrick Lamar also found a lot of accolades, broken records, new milestones, and general appraisal from corners that he perhaps didn't expect. For example, "Not Like Us" became his first No. 1 U.K. hit on its Official Singles Chart. The Compton lyricist is still getting a lot of spins for the West Coast banger, along with a healthy dive into many of his recent GNX cuts and earlier records.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Prepares To Break Another Record As “Luther” With SZA Climbs The Charts

"Not Like Us" Streams

Of course, there are many reasons as to why Kendrick Lamar is on such a massive run right now, but a viral hit often sums up this achievement quite nicely. The Mustard-produced diss track does exactly that, and its streams continue to impress. "Not Like Us" had the biggest international streaming week for any rap song recently, and at press time, it sits at 1.19 billion streams on Spotify. After the pgLang creative's Super Bowl halftime show this month, plenty of people found ample reason to revisit the cut and also debate how it's aged almost a year later.

At the end of the day, Kendrick Lamar's dominance will slow down, but who knows who could be the next rapper to reach over 105 million Spotify monthly listeners? Will it be his rival Drake? Some fans assume so. His upcoming solo album could do even more numbers than the PARTYNEXTDOOR collab project $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. No matter how all these records change in the future, it won't make this run any less impressive and deserved.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Storms Back To The Top Of The Billboard Hot 100

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Is Still Deeboin' The #1 Spot On Spotify's Global Chart 1.6K
Syndication: USA TODAY Music Kendrick Lamar Officially Becomes First Rapper To Hit 100 Million Spotify Monthly Listeners 22.5K
Entertainment: 58th Grammy Awards Music Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Breaks Yet Another Record Thanks To International Streams 2.0K
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside Beef Kendrick Lamar Falls Just Short Of Breaking Drake's Spotify Streaming Record 5.9K