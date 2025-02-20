Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Breaks Yet Another Record Thanks To International Streams

What else is new?

This headline might seem way too familiar to you, but that's just the kind of run that Kendrick Lamar is on right now. Adding onto his staggering commercial and critical success over the past year, he now lays claim to the biggest international streaming week for any rap song. The big winner is, unsurprisingly, "Not Like Us," which continues to resonate with audiences and build a lot of sales and streaming success. In fact, it just returned to the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In addition, other records such as "luther" with SZA, "tv off" with Mustard and Lefty Gunplay, and "squabble up" also experienced a big surge following K.Dot's Super Bowl halftime show.

For example, if "luther" goes No. 1 as projections suggest, Kendrick Lamar could become the first rapper to score four chart-topping hits within a 12-month span. The other tracks that would make up this hypothetical achievement are "Like That," "Not Like Us," and "squabble up." We still have plenty of time to see if this will actually pan out, and if it doesn't, it wouldn't take anything away from any individual track.

"Not Like Us" Streams
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, "Not Like Us" also continues to dominate charts for specific streaming platforms, as it recently re-entered the number one spot on Spotify's global chart. Pair this with more radio love and you have a recipe for an enduring Kendrick Lamar hit, which has spent nine months with the culture in a chokehold. Of course, this conversation also comes with plenty of caveats surrounding Drake's UMG lawsuit, botting allegations, Drizzy's new PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and much more. But they can't drown out the West Coast banger just yet.

Meanwhile, there are still plenty of debates around exactly how much damage "Not Like Us" did to Drake and his reputation. Whether or not you back him or Kendrick Lamar in their battle, you can't deny that the showdown irrevocably changed how many hip-hop fans view both MCs. That applies both positively and negatively, but as this diss track maintains its dominance, don't expect that convo to die out anytime soon.

