Drake Gives Fan's Sign Insulting Kendrick Lamar The Stamp Of Approval: "That's Facts"

Drake is feeling the love and validated during his stay in Australia for his Anita Max Wynn tour. The Boy is currently rocking stages across the Land Down Under and making some headlines while doing so. For starters, he continued to show his lack of respect for his former friend, DeMar DeRozan, by throwing his Raptors jersey to the ground while onstage. That all went down during one of his Sydney performances at the Qudos Bank Arena. Additionally, Drake's being making some bold statements in regard to how he feels about everyone turning on him last year.

He certainly took a lot of shots to the chest and everywhere else, so he symbolized it by wearing a hoodie full of bullet holes with smoke coming out of it. Of course, out of all of his opps, Kendrick Lamar was the one unloading the most clips into him. But despite taking the L in most folks' eyes, Drake believes he's still "very much alive." If that doesn't tell you how much he claims he's unaffected by Lamar's verbal attacks, then this clip might. During one of his last shows in Sydney, a fan was holding up a sign that read "Kendrick Is A P**sy."

Why Do Drake & Kendrick Lamar Have Beef?

It caught Drake's attention and expressed how he agrees with that message. "That's facts," he said to the audience member. Overall, the people of Australia have been backing him constantly and this sign is just further proof of that. Drake has been quite isolated and under a lot of fire ever since the early stages of 2024, particularly by Kendrick. However, we can trace their disliking of one another to 2023. That year, he and J. Cole put out "First Person Shooter," with The Boy claiming it's just him and Jermaine. "Big as the Super Bowl / But the difference is it's just two guys playin' sh*t that they did in the studio."