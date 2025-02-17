Drake Continues Petty Beef With DeMar DeRozan By Chucking His Jersey On The Ground During Tour Performance

Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors - Game Seven
Drake is not one to let a grudge go.

Drake and DeMar DeRozan used to go back. But their relationship seems completely irreparable, at least in the eyes of The Boy. He made that fact perfectly clear over the weekend as his Anita Max Wynn tour continues. Over the weekend, the Canadian native's latest stop across Australia and New Zealand was Sydney at the Qudos Bank Arena. He delivered two performances there, with ones on the 19th and 20th upcoming. During one of the first shows, Drake was in the middle of playing "Rich Flex" for an excited crowd. However, for some reason, he was waving around DeMar's camouflage jersey from the mid-2010s during his time with the Toronto Raptors.

After taking a quick look at it, he shook his head in disgust and then proceeded to slam the jersey to the ground off the stage. While it's easy to mock what most would consider a petty grudge on Drake's part, it's sad to see their bromance come to an end. He and DeRozan had such a close bond with one another. From 2009 to 2018, they had experienced a lot together. Even when the shooting guard/small forward got traded to the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls, they were still cool.

Why Does Drake Hate DeMar DeRozan?

However, after the most recent trade to Sacramento, that's when things began to turn sour. It all started with the multi-time NBA all-star showing out to support Kendrick Lamar during his Pop Out in which the MC took one major victory lap for himself and the West Coast. That was strike one and two, and arguably three. But what really sent Drizzy over the edge was DeRozan making a cameo in the music video for "Not Like Us."

That's when Drake took out his anger and frustrations out on the Kings star during a live broadcast of the Raptors home game against them. While doing his part-time job being ambassador for his squad, he labeled him a "goof." With it being Vince Carter's jersey retirement night that evening, the local announcers asked Drake if they should do the same for number 10. That's when he also added, "If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself." Since then, it appears that they haven't talked since and were taking shots at one another for a bit even after that broadcast.

[Via]

