Playboi Carti "I AM MUSIC" Billboard Makes An Appearance With An Exciting Message

BY Zachary Horvath 227 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Playboi Carti performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Carti has claimed to be focused on the task at hand, but will he pull through?

We know you know you want Playboi Carti's album I AM MUSIC, and well, we might just be getting it. Or at least some future single(s). That's what this new billboard is suggesting, which was reportedly spotted in Miami, Florida recently. It's a smaller one but the message is potentially huge, "Music is coming." It's in the font that has been included during the rollout, matching the same one used for "ALL RED." Outside of that release, though, there hasn't been much. However, this electronic billboard does follow up on Playboi Carti's recent response to Kai Cenat's request. If you remember, the live streamer was in attendance for the red carpet at this year's GRAMMY awards.

While there, he was asked, "What is music missing in 2025?" It was then when he answered, "You know who we missin? The Playboi Carti album, he needs to drop. For real. Carti gotta drop I know Carti going to see this. Carti just drop. I’m on national TV, drop gang, you feel what I’m saying." Kai then added, "In my world, a lot of people need that, so we need to make sure that happens." Surprisingly, that actually drew a response out of Playboi Carti not too long after.

Read More: Marlon Wayans Viciously Targets Soulja Boy On Country Diss Track

Is Playboi Carti Dropping I AM MUSIC?

The Atlanta luminary went on IG to post this message to his Story: "REALEST VIDEO I SEEN IN 2025, he began. "BX YAL GOT 1 WIT KAI. DIS VIDEO MIGHT BE DA ONE TO DO IT." Of course, this could just be Carti giving everyone false hope and feeding into their delusions that its coming real soon. Honestly, we wouldn't not be shocked if he drags this rollout until the end of the year.

But with all of these recent encouraging signs, maybe we do actually get out wish. We have stated this time and time again, though: "No one will be happy until the tape is on streaming." That will remain true until then, as a release date has yet to be announced. We did get an eventual false alarm when pre-orders for the project began to appear on his website.

Read More: HoneyKomb Brazy Receives Sentence Over Firearm Possession Case

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Music Playboi Carti Seems Motivated To Drop "I AM MUSIC" More Than Ever Before After Hearing Kai Cenat's Passionate Request 1402
Off-White : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 Music Playboi Carti Confirms Anticipated "All Red" Music Video Is Coming Soon 1227
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park Music Playboi Carti Pressured By NBA Team To Drop His Album 1261
2019 Rolling Loud LA Music Playboi Carti Confirms More New Music After Snippet: "I'm Not Done At All" 865