Playboi Carti "I AM MUSIC" Billboard Makes An Appearance With An Exciting Message

We know you know you want Playboi Carti's album I AM MUSIC, and well, we might just be getting it. Or at least some future single(s). That's what this new billboard is suggesting, which was reportedly spotted in Miami, Florida recently. It's a smaller one but the message is potentially huge, "Music is coming." It's in the font that has been included during the rollout, matching the same one used for "ALL RED." Outside of that release, though, there hasn't been much. However, this electronic billboard does follow up on Playboi Carti's recent response to Kai Cenat's request. If you remember, the live streamer was in attendance for the red carpet at this year's GRAMMY awards.

While there, he was asked, "What is music missing in 2025?" It was then when he answered, "You know who we missin? The Playboi Carti album, he needs to drop. For real. Carti gotta drop I know Carti going to see this. Carti just drop. I’m on national TV, drop gang, you feel what I’m saying." Kai then added, "In my world, a lot of people need that, so we need to make sure that happens." Surprisingly, that actually drew a response out of Playboi Carti not too long after.

Read More: Marlon Wayans Viciously Targets Soulja Boy On Country Diss Track

Is Playboi Carti Dropping I AM MUSIC?

The Atlanta luminary went on IG to post this message to his Story: "REALEST VIDEO I SEEN IN 2025, he began. "BX YAL GOT 1 WIT KAI. DIS VIDEO MIGHT BE DA ONE TO DO IT." Of course, this could just be Carti giving everyone false hope and feeding into their delusions that its coming real soon. Honestly, we wouldn't not be shocked if he drags this rollout until the end of the year.

But with all of these recent encouraging signs, maybe we do actually get out wish. We have stated this time and time again, though: "No one will be happy until the tape is on streaming." That will remain true until then, as a release date has yet to be announced. We did get an eventual false alarm when pre-orders for the project began to appear on his website.