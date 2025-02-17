HoneyKomb Brazy Receives Sentence Over Firearm Possession Case

HoneyKomb Brazy has a promising career ahead of him still, but for now, he's going to serve some time behind bars. Per XXL and other reports, the Mobile, Alabama rapper is going to be in prison for 30 months over a firearm possession case. If you remember, HoneyKomb Brazy, born Nashon Jones, was arrested on December 18, 2023. At a traffic stop, police discovered a Girson MC28 SA 9mm pistol. Additionally, a Smith and Wesson MP 15 AR pistol was also located in his vehicle. Miguel Wayne Hall and Mason Demetrius Fuller, his bodyguards, were in the car too. Just seven days after the arrest, the case was picked up by the feds and Brazy would be officially charged in January 2024.

Miguel Wayne Hall would actually plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in May. However, it took a little bit longer for HoneyKomb Brazy to come clean. He would eventually take a guilty plea for the same indictment as his bodyguard Hall last July. Leading up to the "Brazy Sh*t" MC's sentencing earlier today, he was staring a potential 15 years behind bars in the face.

Who Is HoneyKomb Brazy?

Thankfully for him, his official time in confinement is a lot shorter. Reports are saying he's going to be locked up for 30 months, just about two and a half years. He had already been in custody for quite a while, initially serving 15 years for a separate case. But he's a gotten massively reduced time, which is better than nothing in a scenario like this.