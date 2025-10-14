HoneyKomb Brazy Released From Prison After Federal Gun Case

HoneyKomb Brazy has been released from prison after being sentenced on federal gun charges, earlier this year. In a video circulating on social media, Brazy steps out of a white van and appears to celebrate with his friends and family. "We been talking about this day for months. I told him I'm meeting him at the gate with the camera Brazy Free!" the caption reads. Another post shows a "welcome home" cake with a picture of Brazy on it.

When No Jumper shared a series of posts on Instagram, fans celebrated in the comments section. "been wondering when brazy was gonna be free. glad he out. bama going [up emoji]" one user wrote. Another added: "He should of been worried about his music the first time he cane home instead he was worried about beef…."

HoneyKomb Brazy Charges

Police originally arrested Brazy back in 2023. During a traffic stop, they allegedly found a Girson MC28 SA 9mm pistol and a Smith and Wesson MP 15 AR pistol in the car. Brazy's two bodyguards, Miguel Wayne Hall and Mason Demetrius Fuller, were in the vehicle as well.

A year later, Brazy pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison in February. At the sentencing hearing, he said, "I wanted to be a great man. I just didn’t know how. … I really want to do right," according to XXL.

His attorney, Josh Briskman, added afterward: "There was no question that Mr. Jones needed security. He has been the target of violence. His family has been the target of violence. His family was actually killed. He had people that were there to protect him. They were hired by third parties. Turns out they were unable to lawfully carry the firearms also."