HoneyKomb Brazy Accepts Plea Deal In Federal Gun Case

HoneyKomb Brazy will learn his fate on October 25.

In December of 2023, HoneyKomb Brazy and two associates were pulled over by police in Alabama, and soon after charged with possession of a firearm. Reportedly, upon searching the vehicle, officers found a Girson MC28 SA 9mm pistol and a Smith and Wesson MP 15 AR pistol. One of the rapper's associates, bodyguard Miguel Hall, pleaded guilty to the federal gun charge in May of this year. At the time, Brazy appeared ready to go to trial to fight the case.

Now, according to new legal documents obtained by XXL, HoneyKomb Brazy has pleaded guilty as well. Reportedly, this is part of a plea deal that also saw both the defense and prosecutors recommend a sentence of between two-and-a-half and three-and-a-half years behind bars. He's scheduled to appear in court on October 25, where Judge Kristi DuBose will hand him his sentence.

HoneyKomb Brazy Pleads Guilty To Gun Charge

As for Hall, he's scheduled to learn his fate in September. He could be facing up to 15 years in prison. Reportedly, he was previously prohibited from owning a firearm due to a past protection from abuse order. Aside from a hefty prison sentence, Hall could also be looking at a $250K fine and three years of supervised release. Per his plea deal, the prosecution will not bring any additional charges against him and will recommend a shorter sentence.

The news comes after it was revealed last January that authorities had been monitoring Brazy on social media. This was due to the fact that he was a "subject of multiple investigations for years." Reportedly, Special Agent Evan Fisher found out where Brazy was the night of his arrest based on his posts, though he didn't specify why he was a person of interest.