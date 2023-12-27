HoneyKomb Brazy Out On Bond But Facing Federal Gun Charges

Brazy just got out of prison a month ago.

Alabama rapper HoneyKomb Brazy has a LONG history with the justice system and that doesn't seem like it's going to end any time soon. He was sentenced to 15 years in jail for gun charges back in 2020, though he only ended up serving 18 months of the sentence before he was released. He was returned to prison following a parole violation for drug possession after being released where he spent more than a year.

While Brazy was back in prison his grandparents both died as the result of a house fire. While the news was initially reported as an accident further investigation revealed that it was actually the result of a shooting. Four men were arrested for executing the shooting which police believe caused the fire after striking an oxygen tank. Brazy was finally released from prison last month, but he couldn't stay out of trouble for very long. Catch up on his most recent legal trouble below.

HoneyKomb Brazy Granted Bond

Earlier this month, HoneyKomb Brazy was arrested once again in his native Alabama. During a traffic stop, he and two men were found in possession of two guns. As a convicted felon, Brazy wasn't allowed to have the guns and was arrested as a result. He's been hit with charges for illegal possession of a firearm. That comes in addition to the drug charges he had dished out against him following the arrest.

In the month that he was free leading up to his most recent arrest Brazy was busy. The rapper was able to release some new songs. The biggest of the bunch were "6 O'Clock" and "Letter To God" both of which have racked up tens of thousands of Spotify streams. What do you think of HoneyKomb Brazy finding himself in legal trouble again so quickly after being released from prison? Do you think he will be able to beat his newest gun and drug charges? Let us know in the comment section below.

