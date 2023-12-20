HoneyKomb Brazy Arrested, Hit With Gun And Drug Charges

HoneyKomb Brazy was arrested in Alabama earlier this week following a traffic stop, and is now facing drug and gun charges. According to jail records obtained by XXL, the rapper was arrested on Monday morning, and charged with possession of a controlled substance and a pistol. Further details about his arrest are not available at the time of writing. It's clear, however, that the incident will only complicate his ongoing legal battle.

Last month, HoneyKomb Brazy was released from prison after serving 30 months behind bars. Only days later, he returned to turn himself in for allegedly exposing himself to a police officer back in 2021. This only scratches the surface of the Alabama native's legal trouble, however. In 2020, the artist was sentenced to 15 years for possession of a firearm as a felon. He was later released after serving 18 months. In July of 2021, he was booked once again for violating his probation after authorities spotted him in music videos with guns and drugs.

Read More: HoneyKomb Brazy Issues An Apology To J. Prince Jr.

HoneyKomb Brazy's Legal Trouble Continues

While he was serving his sentence in 2021, the performer's grandparents died as the result of a house fire. New details emerged the next year, and investigators alleged that the incident took place due to a Facebook post from OMB Peezy. Terrance Watkins, Jamarcus Chambers, and Patrick Lewis were charged with their murder. They're accused of firing multiple shots into the home under drug kingpin Darrin Southall's orders. Prosecutors believe that Watkins was upset by Peezy's Facebook post, and later came up with a plan to "hurt Jones."

"A likely scenario is that the gunfire resulted in the explosion of an oxygen tank, which in turn would have caused the explosion of other oxygen tanks in the house, which would lead to the fire," attorney Louis Walker said of the alleged attack. What do you think of HoneyKomb Brazy getting arrested in Alabama? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Grandparents Of HoneyKomb Brazy Were Killed Over A Facebook Post

[Via]