HoneyKomb Brazy Hit With Federal Gun Charge Indictment

According to a FOX 10 News report on Friday (January 26), HoneyKomb Brazy was just indicted on federal gun charges soon after his release on bond. Moreover, the rapper (real name Nashon Jones) and his two bodyguards, Miguel Wayne Hall and Mason Demetrius Fuller, were indicted specifically for illegal firearm possession. Furthermore, HoneyKomb and Fuller had restrictions in place preventing them from taking ownership of guns thanks to felony convictions in their past. On the other hand, Hall reportedly got an outright ban concerning firearm possession, stemming from a protection-from-abuse order against him from a Georgia judge.

For those unaware, the Mobile, Alabama MC and his entourage encountered police thanks to a traffic stop on December 18 of last year, which led to their subsequent arrest. Authorities alleged that, when they searched the vehicle, they found a Girsan MC 28 SAC 9mm pistol close to the driver's seat. Not only that, but they also claimed to find a Smith & Wesson MP 15 AR pistol, Promethazine, and marijuana. As such, HoneyKomb Brazy's original charges also included possession of a controlled substance and the "certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol" code.

HoneyKomb Brazy Indicted On Federal Gun Charges: Report

When news outlets and the media as a whole picked this up, folks also found out that federal law enforcement quickly involved themselves in this case. For example, a federal agent testified during a preliminary hearing that they monitored HoneyKomb Brazy before this arrest. This owed itself to his relation to multiple investigations in years prior, and he announced plans to take this to trial. Brazy reportedly saw freedom from jail in November of last year following 48 months served for possessing a gun as a person with a felony history.

Meanwhile, this development comes after he also spoke on other cases or legal actions within the rap world. Most recently, the Alabama artist walked back his accusation that Finesse2tymes snitched, which he did around the same time that folks found out that the feds were on him for some time. Hopefully this all clears up and he can focus on what he currently faces, not what already resolved. For more news and the latest updates on HoneyKomb Brazy, come back to HNHH.

