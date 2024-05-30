HoneyKomb Brazy’s Security Guard Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Charge, Could Face 15 Years In Prison

Reportedly, Miguel Hall will be sentenced in September.

In December of 2023, HoneyKomb Brazy and two of his bodyguards were pulled over in Mobile, AL, and arrested. Their vehicle was searched, and officers reportedly found two weapons in the vehicle, a Girson MC28 SA 9mm pistol and a Smith and Wesson MP 15 AR pistol. On top of that, police also claim to have found Promethazine and marijuana. As a result, the three of them were hit with federal gun charges. HoneyKomb Brazy was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. They were indicted at the end of January.

One of the bodyguards, Miguel Hall, appeared in court earlier this week where he entered a guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm. It was previously reported that he had been banned from owning a firearm due to a past protection-from-abuse order. Based on court documents obtained by XXL, he's expected to receive a sentence in September. Hall could be looking at up to 15 years behind bars. He could also face a hefty $250K fine and three years of supervised release once he gets out. Per his plea deal, prosecutors won't bring any additional charges against him and will recommend a lesser sentence.

Read More: HoneyKomb Brazy Hit With Federal Gun Charge Indictment

Miguel Hall To Be Sentenced In September

As for Brazy, shortly before he was indicted it was revealed that the FBI had been monitoring the rapper for years. Reportedly, he plans to take his case to trial in the near future. His arrest came just shy of a month after he was released from prison after serving roughly 30 months.