felon
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Argues His Gun Charges Violate His Second Amendment RightsNBA YoungBoy believes it's unconstitutional to restrict convicted felon's access to guns.By Cole Blake
- MusicCrip Mac Arrested, Faces Federal Gun ChargesWhile authorities dropped his case on the lower level, he did not get out of the woods, as they simply moved it up to a federal court.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeKodak Black Appeals "Harsh" Prison SentencingKoda Black has filed to appeal his prison sentence for lying in order to buy firearms, claiming that the judge incorrectly abided by sentencing guidelines for convicted felons.By Lynn S.
- CrimeMeek Mill Granted New Trial & Is No Longer On ProbationMeek Mill is no longer a felon!!!By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentWendy Williams' New Boyfriend Is Half Her Age & A Convicted FelonWendy Williams' new man has been identified as 27-year-old Marc Tomblin.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJailed Man Acts As His Own Lawyer & Frees Himself After 13 Years Behind BarsHassan Bennett took destiny into his own hands.By Aida C.
- MusicDetroit Rapper Selfmade Kash Gets Sloppy, Winds Up Arrested For "Wire Fraud"The auteur of the "Swipe God Freestyle" gets caught with his pants down.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Friends Have Begun Distancing ThemselvesThe "Empire" cast remains divided on the Jussie Smollett scandal. By Devin Ch
- MusicKodak Black Cleared To Work With Rappers Who Have A Criminal RecordKodak Black has been granted permission to work with felon rappers.By Kevin Goddard
- LifeNicki Minaj Parties With "Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks In FranceNicki Minaj was spotted hanging out with former viral "hot felon" Jeremy Meeks last night in Cannes.By Kevin Goddard