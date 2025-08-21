Joe Tacopina Claims Wendy Williams Has Less Rights Than A Felon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Wendy Williams attends Apple's global premiere of "The Morning Show" at Josie Robertson Plaza and David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on October 28, 2019 in New York City. "The Morning Show" debuts November 1 on Apple TV+, available on the Apple TV app. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Apple TV+)
Joe Tacopina spoke on an alleged leaked medical report that claims Wendy Williams' dementia diagnoses were legitimate.

Wendy Williams has been in a guardianship battle for years now, and her lawyer Joe Tacopina is doing all he can to advocate for her freedom. During a recent interview on NewsNation posted to Facebook, the attorney addressed rumors that new medical reports prove her dementia diagnoses.

Before that, though, Tacopina spoke on how Williams is doing these days, praising her day-to-day health and standing by the strength of her mental faculties. He also brought up her struggles with alcoholism and how she's persevered despite that challenge and the restrictions in her guardianship.

"She just wants her life back," Joe Tacopina expressed regarding Wendy Williams. "The basic human rights are stripped from her. [...] She has less rights – less rights, I tell you – than a convicted felon under probation. And that, to me, is the scariest part of this whole thing. It really, really is."

Furthermore, the lawyer claimed that the newly surfaced medical reports are not only false, but also lack verifiable authenticity. Tacopina alleged that this "illegal" leak is for the purposes of profiting from the TV host's guardianship. In addition, he questioned the existence and validity of this medical report, brought up possible HIPAA violations, and claimed she hasn't completed her medical diagnoses. As such, Tacopina wants to put the doctor behind this supposed report under oath.

Who Is Wendy Williams' Guardian?

Finally, Joe Tacopina suggested that Wendy Williams' guardian is the person behind this leak. "It's not Wendy doing it, right?" he remarked. "Of course it's Sabrina Morrissey, of course it's the guardian. Who else would leak a finding that supports her position?"

There's still a long way to go in this dispute, even if Wendy Williams found partial freedom as of late. Nevertheless, these small moments don't answer the larger questions that fans and folks on both sides of this legal dispute have about the situation.

We'll see if Williams' guardian responds to these claims and whether or not these debacles will see their day in court. For now, it seems like a tough battle. But what fans express the most concern over is how this circles back to her health and well-being.

