NLE Choppa Showcases Maturity With Candid Apology To The Mother Of His Son

NLE Choppa has shared a lengthy public apology to the mother of his son, Marissa Da’Nae. Taking to Instagram in honor of Valentine's Day, Choppa shared a clip from the music video to his song, "Crescent Moon," while addressing Da'Nae in the caption. He began by explaining that he hopes his son can grow to be a better version of him.

"Dear @mxrvssa, I apologize for letting a narrative be ran, my apologies for letting a misconception be conceived, my apologies for not acting in defense to things I should’ve cleared up!" he wrote. "A parting gift is what Chozen ISNT for one. We both equally came into parenthood wanting this angel to grace earth! You was embarrassed publicly so my apologies are public! Me and you knows nothing was accidental about this kid which led to hesitation in clearing the air, but never again! Sharing parenthood with you may not be easy but it’s damn sho worth it. Wouldn’t do one thing over I swear."

When Did NLE Choppa & Marissa Da'Nae Breakup?

Choppa and Da'Nae split up back in September 2022. She was 27 years old at the time while Choppa was only 19. The following April, Da'Nae revealed she was pregnant and he was the father. That August, she welcomed their son, Chozen. Fans on social media have been supportive of Choppa's apology. "One thing a Scorpio will do is take accountability! This was very sweet," one user commented on his post. Another added: "Okay now this was sincere. I highly respect this, cus u did publicly embarrass her for sure. Accountability is the main thing. We all mature at one point." Check out the full post on Instagram above.