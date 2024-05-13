NLE Choppa Showcases His First Signature Shoe In Video For New Single "Stickin And Movin"

People can criticize NLE Choppa until the cows come home. But one thing you cannot knock him for is his positive nature. The Memphis MC has been extremely vocal online about spreading love, as well as being open and honest about his sexuality. For only being 21 years old, the "Walk Em Down" rapper shows a lot of maturity and seems to have developed a solid moral compass.

He is really thriving and part of the reason for that is the number of big tracks he has released. 2023 is going to be a tough year to beat, but NLE Choppa seems to be up to the challenge. He has just dropped a new track called "Stickin And Movin," which follows up is hilariously raunchy and sex-positive cut "SLUT ME OUT 2." Besides following up a highly-discussed single, this song is a big deal because it helps celebrate a tremendous fashion industry accomplishment.

Listen To "Stickin And Movin" By NLE Choppa

He has recently come out with his first signature shoe collaboration and since unveiling it, it has sold out already. You can click the "[Via]" link at the bottom of the page to check out the design of what is called the DUCK BOOT. It is a joint project with FCTRY LAb and it sold for $250.00. The silhouette is quite controversial, sort of reminiscent of the MSCHF Big Red Boots. Choppa took the time to thank everyone on IG for helping him sell out these yellow stompers. "THEY THOUGHT IT WOULDN’T WORK 🤣‼️ Well Guess What ? WE JUST SOLD OUT MY FIRST SHOE!! Big Thank You To My Fans, Huge Thank You To My Partners @fctrylab ! Always Remember Anything’s Possible When Gods Giving The Strength 💪🏽🐥🐥🐥🐥"

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Stickin And Movin" by NLE Choppa? Is this one of his strongest releases as of late, why or why not? How do you feel about his new DUCK BOOT shoe selling out? Do you think a new album is coming out soon? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding NLE Choppa. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Treat 'em like a toilet, we'll get a n**** flushed down

Stickin' and movin'

F***in' the coochie then throw up the deuces (Peace)

Didn't have a pot to piss in, s***, now the toilet seats got coolin', uh (Seats)

Bad b****es wanna f*** now, yeah

All of 'em get bust down, yeah (Yeah, yeah)

