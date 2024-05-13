NLE Choppa And LeVeon Bell Have Serious Beef Over Duck Shoes

LeVeon Bell, the former NFL player who is now a rapper, and NLE Choppa seem to be developing a slight beef over some Duck Boots and jersey sales. The Memphis rapper released two new songs on Friday: "Stickin And Movin" and his joint Duck Boot sneaker with Fctry Labs, which he noted on Instagram as selling out. But given that Bell openly mocked Choppa's supporters in a quoted Twitter response about the $250 sneakers, it doesn't seem like everyone was as thrilled about the shoes' arrival as Choppa's fans were.

Bell wrote in a tweet, “& ppl boutta buy them ugly ass boots too [Face-palm emoji].” "Imma sale more boots then you sold jersey how much u wanna bet?" was Choppa's retort to Bell after he took offense. The two rappers are now having a healthy beef over the $250 shoes. Fans on both sides seem to be having a good time watching the two personalities clash over the Duck sneakers.

NLE Choppa and LeVeon Bell Go At It On Social Media

Bell successfully responded to NLE Choppa's tweet, which it seemed he took seriously, by making a TikTok video in which he formally the rapper to a sales competition and made fun of his sneakers. “All right y’all, we have a fried one,” Bell said while laughing. “NLE Choppa is fried. Have y’all seen his boots? Hold on. These are the boots. These are the boots.” Bell continued to stunt on Choppa, flexing his NFL career. He said, “NLE Choppa, I don’t think you understand, bro. I’ve been doing this for a long time.”

Bell went in, saying, “Literally from 2014 to 2017, I was in top five jersey sales at the NFL for like three to four years straight. Then I had free agency and went to a new team with the Jets, and then my Jersey sales went even crazier with a new team. And then after that I went from the Jets to the Kansas City Chiefs.” Bell seems to have taken the jersey sales comment to heart. He concluded by saying, “Bro, I was the last infinity ring for the gauntlet bro,” he said before adding, “So someone told this freaky guy, this freaky little rapper, whatever you want to put up for the bet we can do. I like me.” Overall, the NLE Choppa Leveon bell beef is hilarious and might sell both jerseys and shoes in the process.

