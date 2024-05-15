NLE Choppa's Parents Join Him On Stage For Performance Of Extremely NSFW Song

BYLavender Alexandria212 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud California 2024
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Rapper NLE Choppa performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 17, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Fans were surprisingly positive in reaction to the video.

NLE Choppa is in a definitive new era. He's never been one to hold back from his eccentricities and he's leaning further into them than ever before. Last month he dropped the new song "SLUT ME OUT 2" which is expectedly a sequel to his hit song "SLUT ME OUT" from last year. The raunchy number is packed full of incredibly NSFW lyrics and sees Choppa leaning into his sexuality. He's also done that throughout the promotional tactics for the new single. They were highlighted by a rubber duck-themed bathtub shoot where he mimicked a classic Tupac photo.

In a recent video he shared to TikTok he showed off a performance of the song that had some very surprising special guests. Choppa took to the stage to play the incredibly raunchy track alongside his parents. Despite the awkward contrast of the situation, fans in the comments are surprisingly supportive. "Love they support his craziness 💚" one of the top comments on the post reads. "The Parental approval just made me like the song even more😩😍😂" another fan observes. Check out the surprising but hilarious video he shared to social media and the reactions to it below.

Read More: NLE Choppa Calls Blueface A "Clout-Chaser"

NLE Choppa Performs "SLUT ME OUT" With His Parents

Over the weekend NLE Choppa released his new two-part single "Stickin And Movin." The song continues in "SLUT ME OUT 2's" footsteps by leaning into some of the most NSFW ambitions in Choppa's music. The song also got its own music video earlier this week. Choppa didn't just use the video to accompany the song but also to show off his brand new signature duck shoes. The video came in the midst of one of the most bizarre beefs around right now, his spat with former NFL running back LeVeon Bell which spawned from those very same shoes.

What do you think of NLE Choppa performing his raunchy new single "SLUT ME OUT 2" alongside his parents? Are you enjoying the much more directly NSFW new era Choppa is embarking on? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: NLE Choppa Officially Converts To Islam

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Rolling Loud California 2024MusicNLE Choppa Shows Off The Bras He's Collected On Tour772
Rolling Loud California 2024MusicNLE Choppa Dupes Fans With Surprising Kissing Photo2.6K
Rolling Loud California 2024MusicNLE Choppa Recreates A Classic Tupac Photo2.3K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALSMusicNLE Choppa Refutes Allegations He's A Deadbeat Dad1.6K