NLE Choppa's Parents Join Him On Stage For Performance Of Extremely NSFW Song

NLE Choppa is in a definitive new era. He's never been one to hold back from his eccentricities and he's leaning further into them than ever before. Last month he dropped the new song "SLUT ME OUT 2" which is expectedly a sequel to his hit song "SLUT ME OUT" from last year. The raunchy number is packed full of incredibly NSFW lyrics and sees Choppa leaning into his sexuality. He's also done that throughout the promotional tactics for the new single. They were highlighted by a rubber duck-themed bathtub shoot where he mimicked a classic Tupac photo.

In a recent video he shared to TikTok he showed off a performance of the song that had some very surprising special guests. Choppa took to the stage to play the incredibly raunchy track alongside his parents. Despite the awkward contrast of the situation, fans in the comments are surprisingly supportive. "Love they support his craziness 💚" one of the top comments on the post reads. "The Parental approval just made me like the song even more😩😍😂" another fan observes. Check out the surprising but hilarious video he shared to social media and the reactions to it below.

Read More: NLE Choppa Calls Blueface A "Clout-Chaser"

NLE Choppa Performs "SLUT ME OUT" With His Parents

Over the weekend NLE Choppa released his new two-part single "Stickin And Movin." The song continues in "SLUT ME OUT 2's" footsteps by leaning into some of the most NSFW ambitions in Choppa's music. The song also got its own music video earlier this week. Choppa didn't just use the video to accompany the song but also to show off his brand new signature duck shoes. The video came in the midst of one of the most bizarre beefs around right now, his spat with former NFL running back LeVeon Bell which spawned from those very same shoes.

What do you think of NLE Choppa performing his raunchy new single "SLUT ME OUT 2" alongside his parents? Are you enjoying the much more directly NSFW new era Choppa is embarking on? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: NLE Choppa Officially Converts To Islam

[Via]