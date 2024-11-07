Le’Veon Bell Exposed For Allegedly Sliding Into Trans Sex Worker’s DMs After Anti-Trans Tweet

Le'Veon Bell has been called out.

Le'Veon Bell is certainly no stranger to voicing his political opinions online. Recently, however, this backfired on the athlete when he decided to use his platform to spread anti-trans rhetoric. Earlier this week, he was letting his supporters know some of the reasons he decided to vote for Donald Trump. “I don’t want my daughter to have to compete or share a locker room with men," he wrote.

For obvious reasons, his tweet rubbed several social media users the wrong way, including a trans sex worker named Lex. She wasted no time firing back and did so by exposing Bell's own alleged DMs to her. In the messages, he allegedly asks her if she ever visits L.A., asks for her number, and more.

Le'Veon Bell's Tweet Backfires

"Spewing this rhetoric when…& yes this was on my nsfw page he knew I was a doll lol," Lex alleged in her caption. Before allegedly exposing Bell, she told her followers she'd be putting all of the Trump-supporting men who've slid into her DMs on blast. "Outing all DL men including celebrities that ever hit me up and post about Trump idgaf," she wrote. She also shared that she was nervous about another one of her posts, but described being fed up with celebrity men.