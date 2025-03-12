Le'Veon Bell Denies Assault Allegations Despite Accuser's $25 Million Verdict

Le'Veon Bell is no stranger to controversy, but the athlete is adamant that he's in the clear on this particular allegation.

Le'Veon Bell is the latest celebrity to be accused of a harrowing sexual assault. TMZ reported that the former NFL star was sued by his cousin Jada for allegedly assaulting her over a period of several years. Bell's cousin attended a trial jury to determine the damages, and she was awarded a $25 million verdict. Despite this staggering sum, Le'Veon Bell has denied every laying a finger on Jada. His attorney issued a statement asserting that the superstar athlete is innocent.

"My client adamantly denies any and all allegations that have been lodged against him," Thomas Sheffer noted. "Further, he was never served with a civil complaint or any documents." The attorney also told the public that Le'Veon Bell intends to fight the settlement verdict through a filed motion. "My client is in the process of filing a motion to open and reverse the default judgment," he added. "Because the narratives of the case have never been litigated." Sheffer went on to note that the verdict was awarded due to the "violations of his Fifth Amendment rights of due process for failing to be served."

Le'Veon Bell Net Worth

Jada Bell claimed that her superstar cousin began assaulting her when she was only six years old. She alleges Le'Veon Bell would "slang terms to direct her when she was just a minor, which incestual acts he wished for her to perform upon him." Jada's court filings claim that the assaults carried on for over ten years. And only ceased when she turned 18 years old. Bell's attorney did most of the talking with TMZ. The former NFL star did some refuting of his own, however, via Twitch. He hopped on the platform the same day the verdict was announced and called the allegations "bullsh*t."

"Do y'all think Le'Veon Bell," he asked viewers. "Do I need to force myself upon a woman? Anybody? Do I need to force myself upon them? I don't." The athlete also boasted about all the sexual partners he's had over the years. "My number is so high," he said. "Thousands of women, slayed by the dragon." Celebrity Net Worth and the Sporting News list Le'Veon Bell's net worth at $12 million. Needless to say, the former NFL star stands to lose quite a bit of that if Jada Bell gets her way.

