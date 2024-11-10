Le’Veon Bell Addresses Flirty DMs To Trans Sex Worker After Anti-Trans Tweet

Recently, Le'Veon Bell took to X to reveal one of the reasons he decided to vote for Donald Trump. “I don’t want my daughter to have to compete or share a locker room with men," he wrote. This anti-trans rhetoric didn't sit right with many and prompted one trans woman, Lex, to fire back. She shared screenshots of various DMs Bell previously sent her, requesting her phone number, asking if she was in town, and more.
"Spewing this rhetoric when…& yes this was on my nsfw page he knew I was a doll lol," she wrote. Now, Bell has addressed Lex's revelation, admitting to FaceTiming her and blocking her shortly after. According to Bell, he didn't know Lex was trans, and no longer pursued her after learning she was.
Le'Veon Bell Claims He Didn't Know Lex Was Trans
"LYING to make it seem like I slid in your dm, KNOWING I didn’t know you’re a man should be CRIMINAL .. like buddy should real life face jail time tryna pull some sh*t like this .. we facetimed, and I INSTANTLY knew right away you were a man and you got BLOCKED .. this all happened in NOVEMBER 2023! its now NOVEMBER 2024 and all of a sudden you wanna 'out dl men that supports donald trump,'" Bell wrote in part.
"It’s laughable," he continued. "But best BELIEVE you won’t get away with this distasteful lie that you tried to trick the internet with, I HOPE YOU GOT GOOD LAWYERS.. buddy got mad because of my support of Donald Trump and decided to trick the internet!" What do you think of Le'Veon Bell's response to getting exposed for sliding into a trans woman's DMs after posting a transphobic tweet? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.