Le’Veon Bell Addresses Flirty DMs To Trans Sex Worker After Anti-Trans Tweet

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Preseason-New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons
Aug 15, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26) on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Le'Veon Bell has fired back.

Recently, Le'Veon Bell took to X to reveal one of the reasons he decided to vote for Donald Trump. “I don’t want my daughter to have to compete or share a locker room with men," he wrote. This anti-trans rhetoric didn't sit right with many and prompted one trans woman, Lex, to fire back. She shared screenshots of various DMs Bell previously sent her, requesting her phone number, asking if she was in town, and more.

"Spewing this rhetoric when…& yes this was on my nsfw page he knew I was a doll lol," she wrote. Now, Bell has addressed Lex's revelation, admitting to FaceTiming her and blocking her shortly after. According to Bell, he didn't know Lex was trans, and no longer pursued her after learning she was.

Read More: Le’Veon Bell Exposed For Allegedly Sliding Into Trans Sex Worker’s DMs After Anti-Trans Tweet

Le'Veon Bell Claims He Didn't Know Lex Was Trans

"LYING to make it seem like I slid in your dm, KNOWING I didn’t know you’re a man should be CRIMINAL .. like buddy should real life face jail time tryna pull some sh*t like this .. we facetimed, and I INSTANTLY knew right away you were a man and you got BLOCKED .. this all happened in NOVEMBER 2023! its now NOVEMBER 2024 and all of a sudden you wanna 'out dl men that supports donald trump,'" Bell wrote in part.

"It’s laughable," he continued. "But best BELIEVE you won’t get away with this distasteful lie that you tried to trick the internet with, I HOPE YOU GOT GOOD LAWYERS.. buddy got mad because of my support of Donald Trump and decided to trick the internet!" What do you think of Le'Veon Bell's response to getting exposed for sliding into a trans woman's DMs after posting a transphobic tweet? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Le'Veon Bell On Fighting Jake Paul: "Nowhere Near The Same Caliber Of Athlete As Me"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...