Le’Veon Bell says that he paid for verses from MoneyBagg and Stunna 4 Vegas but will never drop them because of how they turned out. Discussing artists he’s collaborated with on Twitter, the former NFL star explained that he feels the two used the opportunity for a cash grab and phoned in their work.

“I got so many songs with features on it with popular or ‘industry’ rappers that I just never dropped .. like full mixed/mastered & everything! songs with Snoop, MoneyBagg, Stunna4Vegas, Tay Kieth, Lil Keed just to name a couple but I only ever dropped the song with Durk,” Bell wrote.

As for Snoop Dogg, Bell explained that the legendary rapper was one of the first artists to send him a verse, which he did for free. The only problem was Bell was still in the NFL and struggled to decide on a “perfect time” to put out the song. He says he’ll put it out “at some point.”

From there, he explained: “Moneybagg & Stunna4Vegas, I paid both for .. decided not to drop these tracks with these guys because honestly, I didn’t like their verses .. I feel like they just went in the booth and recorded something as fast as they could to get a quick couple bands .. Koudos, y’all got it.” He added that “unless your Drake, SZA, or Rihanna, you gotta at least TRY or I’m not about to just drop the song just because your name is attached to it …straight up [100 emoji.] So that’s why I never dropped the tracks with Moneybagg or Stunna4vegas & most likely never will.”

Le’Veon Bell Discusses Moenybagg Yo & Stunna 4 Vegas

Bell also revealed that Tay Kieth served as the producer for the track. In fact, he said that Kieth killed his contribution to the song: “Tay Kieth produced the song that Moneybagg was on .. Tay Kieth ain’t do a thing wrong to me, the beat cr*zy af, he snapped [fire emojis] … Tay Kieth, RESPECT [fire emoji.]”

