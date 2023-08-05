Le’Veon Bell On Fighting Jake Paul: “Nowhere Near The Same Caliber Of Athlete As Me”

Le’Veon Bell says that he would have no problem taking down Jake Paul in a potential fight with the influencer-turned-boxer. The former NFL star discussed the idea of fighting either of the Paul brothers during an interview with No Jumper, earlier this week.

“Right now, I’ve been saying in boxing ‘I’m gonna be the best at this shit. Watch. Watch.’ Everybody like, ‘Yeah. Yeah. Logan Paul do this. Logan Paul would knock you out. Jake Paul would knock you out.’ Which, they’re fucking cr*zy. Nowhere near the same caliber of athlete as me. But, it’s whatever,” Bell said. When asked whether he would knock out Jake Paul, Bell confirmed, “I would stop Jake Paul. When you say ‘knock out,’ it’s hard to knock somebody out if they don’t want to get knocked out. He’s going to get stopped. He’s not doing eight rounds with me.”

Read More: Le’Veon Bell Challenges Jake Paul After Tyron Woodley Knockout

Le’Veon Bell Fights Uriah Hall

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 29: Le’Veon Bell (L) punches Uriah Hall of Jamaica during their cruiserweight bout at Desert Diamond Arena on October 29, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Fans had mixed responses to the remarks when No Jumper shared the clip on Instagram. One user commented: “Listen, I’m here for all this energy but these washed up former athletes gotta stop devaluing their brand for quick money… cmon mannnn.” Another wrote: “Ngl idk who this guy is but even if he would beat tf out of them and even if he has a 40-0 record, that cockiness of him kinda ruins it. Way too arrogant and cocky lol.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bell discussed his music career. In doing so, he revealed that he recently tried to collaborate with Jack Harlow, but the Kentucky rapper turned him down on two occasions. “Bro, I sent Jack Harlow two songs and he turned them both down,” he admitted. “The first one, he’s like, ‘Nah bro, this one ain’t it.’ The second one, he was like, ‘Hey, you close on this one, but it still ain’t it.’” Check out the interview below.

Le’Veon Bell On Fighting Jake & Logan Paul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by No Jumper 🏀 (@nojumper)

It’s not the first time Bell has addressed the idea of a fight with Jake Paul. He previously claimed that Paul is avoiding him in the ring.

Read More: Le’Veon Bell Claims Jake Paul Wants No Parts In Boxing Match Against Him

[Via]