Le'Veon Bell Blasts "Fraud" Bow Wow For Claiming He's "The Biggest" Out Of Columbus

Le'Veon Bell is down to go tit-for-tat in an interesting debate that Bow Wow recently sparked: who is "the biggest" person to come out of Columbus, Ohio? The rapper recently claimed himself as such during an Instagram Live session celebrating Ohio State's win against Notre Dame in the College Football National Championship game this week. Via video messages and some written statements on social media, the sometimes controversial former NFL player eviscerated Bow for this take and brought up his arguments as to why he doesn't represent Columbus to the degree that he claims. Whether or not Bell is the stronger candidate is up to you.

"Someone help me understand how LIL BOWWOW can think he’s the biggest from Columbus, OH & he has done NOTHING," Le'Veon Bell tweeted at Bow Wow. "When I say NOTHING, I mean absolutely ZERO! the ONLY thing he can claim is buying box tickets to the Ohio State Nati, & all of a sudden he’s ‘the biggest’? bro so fried." It wouldn't be the first time that Bell got into it with an MC, as he also had some trolling remarks for Meek Mill concerning the Jay-Z allegations.

Le'Veon Bell Responds To Bow Wow

But let's get back to Bow Wow. "You’re from Atlanta. You’ve been repping Atlanta literally since I’ve been hearing your music," Le'Veon Bell claimed in a video response concerning the rapper. "You need a reality check, real s**t. You talking about money, Bow Wow. Don’t talk about money. Don’t do it. Yeah, you had a nice little rap career, but obviously that’s up in air. That’s gone, rap career done. I’m probably a bigger rapper to you right now. And then I ain't seen you in a movie forever."