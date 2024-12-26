Bow Wow Left In Tears After Daughter’s Emotional Christmas Message

Celebrities Attend Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 16: Rapper Shad Moss attends the game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Bow Wow had an emotional Christmas morning with his family.

Bow Wow posted a video of his daughter, Shai Moss, sharing a beautiful tribute for him on Christmas morning in honor of the holiday season. He revealed in the caption that her kind words left him breaking into tears. After beginning by promising that none of the sacrifices for his family have gone unnoticed, Shai describes herself as "happy and lucky" to have Bow Wow as her father.

“You’re my rock, my built-in bestie, my food partner, and my everything. I want to write this so I can tell you how much I appreciate you and everything you do for me," Shai continues. “Christmas is all about love, family and togetherness. I’m so thankful to celebrate Christmas. Thank you for being an incredible dad. I love you.” As Shai begins to get choked up, she embraces Bow Wow who yells out, "My baby girl!"

Bow Wow Brings Shai Moss To "F9" World Premiere

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: (L-R) Shad Moss and Shai Moss attend the Universal Pictures "F9" World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage)

It wasn't until afterward that Bow Wow admitted Shai's speech brought him to tears. “[Shai] almost made dad cry,” he captioned his post. “She almost had me y’all. Damn this touched my heart.” After labeling it the "best gift ever," he added: “i went to bathroom and let my tears fall yall then came back out a G.” In the comments section, fans showed plenty of love for the Moss family.

Shai Moss Shows Love To Her Dad On Christmas

Shai turned 13, earlier this year. Bow Wow shares her with his ex, Joie Chavis. He also has a son, Stone, with ex-girlfriend Olivia Sky. The two welcomed him back in 2000. Check out Bow Wow's Christmas Day post on Instagram below.

