Bow Wow Left In Tears After Daughter’s Emotional Christmas Message

Bow Wow had an emotional Christmas morning with his family.

Bow Wow posted a video of his daughter, Shai Moss, sharing a beautiful tribute for him on Christmas morning in honor of the holiday season. He revealed in the caption that her kind words left him breaking into tears. After beginning by promising that none of the sacrifices for his family have gone unnoticed, Shai describes herself as "happy and lucky" to have Bow Wow as her father.

“You’re my rock, my built-in bestie, my food partner, and my everything. I want to write this so I can tell you how much I appreciate you and everything you do for me," Shai continues. “Christmas is all about love, family and togetherness. I’m so thankful to celebrate Christmas. Thank you for being an incredible dad. I love you.” As Shai begins to get choked up, she embraces Bow Wow who yells out, "My baby girl!"

It wasn't until afterward that Bow Wow admitted Shai's speech brought him to tears. “[Shai] almost made dad cry,” he captioned his post. “She almost had me y’all. Damn this touched my heart.” After labeling it the "best gift ever," he added: “i went to bathroom and let my tears fall yall then came back out a G.” In the comments section, fans showed plenty of love for the Moss family.

