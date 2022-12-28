Bow Wow’s daughter, Shai Moss, is already known for talent. At just 11-years old, the young star has proved that she can do it all. Fans often urge Shai’s parents, Bow and Joie Chavis, to enroll their baby girl in actor classes, so that she can be a star.

However, the “Like You” rapper recently revealed that his daughter doesn’t want to be an actress. Bow also says he isn’t the type of parent to force his kid to follow in his footsteps. “Shai dont wanna act,” he replied to a fan. “Shes such a natural and def can do it but im not the type parent to force her to do it to follow my legacy. I want her to choose what makes her happy and as her dad im going to support her. Plus i aint have a childhood. I’m actually living through her.”

Rapper/actor Shad “Bow Wow” Moss and his daughter Shai Moss arrive for the world premiere of “F9: The Fast Saga” at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood on June 18, 2021. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Millennium Tour star answered more fan questions during his Twitter session. One follower asked if he thought about mentoring young artists, like Snoop and Jermaine Durpri did for him early on in his career. “These new generation of artists is wild as f*** and they don’t listen.”

As for his super successful Millennium Tour, Bow says it took about a year to plan. “We was working on the turnd up tour while me and omarion was out together. So like a year.” With the success of the “Turned Up” tour, the rapper/actor plans to take the show on the road — literally. “No tour in the states,” he tweeted about upcoming dates. “I go over seas in Jan.”

When it comes to Shai, fans aren’t the only ones to catch wind of her talent. Back in September, Irv Gotti caught heat for reaching out to the tween about a movie role. When the DM didn’t work, Gotti hopped under Shai’s comment section regarding the role. “Hey Shai,” he wrote. “I tried to reach out to your mom and dad. I am interested in casting you in my movie I’m shooting. Let your mom or dad know to get in touch with me. It’s a perfect role for you.”

