How Many Kids Does Bow Wow Have?

Bow Wow is a seasoned artist who rose to fame young, playing in the big leagues. Now, over two decades into his career, the rapper is certainly not a kid anymore. In fact, over the years, he has welcomed kids of his own. Bow Wow is now as much a father as he is a rapper. For over a decade, his journey through the music industry has been accompanied by a parallel exploration of fatherhood.

The emcee recently made headlines after posting a now-deleted Instagram story about his son’s mother. “I wish my baby mother got run over by a mack truck. Not Joie, the bum y’all don’t [know],” he wrote on January 3. Evidently, despite being the mother of his child, Bow Wow’s relationship with this woman isn’t great. Although he deleted it soon after posting, he has faced backlash. Regardless of what the relationship with the mothers of his children may be like, the rapper seems to love his kids. So far, he only has two children, and here’s some information about them.

Shai Moss

Born on April 27, 2011, Shai Moss is Bow Wow’s first of two kids. The rapper shares his now-12-year-old daughter with model and influencer Joie Chavis. While the child was born in April, it was in July 2011 that Bow Wow revealed that he had become a father. “For the past three years [I've] been battling life. I felt as if I had no purpose to live (Thinking selfishly) until God gave me the illest gift of my life. No [Lamborghini], no [American Express Black Card] nothing amounts to my lil girl,” he wrote in a statement posted on his website.

Although she’s still a youngster, Shai Moss is already following in her father's footsteps. The young talent has starred in several movies and TV shows over the last couple of years. These include A Screenshot to Santa, Side Hustle, and We Got This. However, in 2022, Bow Wow revealed that his daughter really isn’t interested in becoming an actress.

Shai’s personal life is kept quite private, as it should be. In fact, according to her Instagram bio, the account is “Monitored by Mom” and doesn’t include any posts that reveal anything too personal. Like Joie Chavis, Bow Wow is also a present figure in Shai’s life. On her twelfth birthday last year, he wished her a happy birthday on his Instagram account, writing, “Big 12. Happy birthday to my daughter. Dad loves you. We going big today.”

Stone Moss

Bow Wow officially became a father of two in 2020. The rapper’s second child and son, Stone Moss, was born to model Olivia Sky on June 23, 2020. Subsequently, Bow Wow revealed him to the public via Twitter (now X) on September 24, 2020. However, a year later, he seemingly denied his son when he answered a question on the platform. After a fan asked if he would like more children, Bow Wow responded, “HELL NO im fine w shai!” Furthermore, answering another question about if he had a son, he wrote in response, “NP Billie Jean for the 2nd time.” While he didn’t plainly state such, fans took his response as a reference to the “the kid is not my son” line from the famed Michael Jackson song.

However, the Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star cleared the air about the speculations soon after. In a Tea Jones TV interview posted on October 2, 2021, Bow Wow addressed the subject. “I would never deny my kid or anything like that,” he said in the interview. Stone Moss is now three years old and growing strong.

