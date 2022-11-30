Bow Wow has been a force in the game for over twenty years. The Ohio born rapper has managed to maintain a stable career both on and off the stage. On Tuesday (November 29), he took to Instagram to celebrate the last show of his infamous Millennium Tour. The 35-year old star took to Instagram with a video of himself turn up, bathing in champagne.

“They hated on me i did 2 arena tours in 1 yr! NO NEW MUSIC NO NOTHING,” Bow shared. “Stop f***king playing with me! Yes im lit! We bout to go celebrate! Stop playing me! Im GOATED! I took a gamble and won.” The celebration didn’t end there, Bow shared another clip of himself and crew honoring his “win.”

NEW YORK – JANUARY 17: Rapper Bow Wow performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on January 17, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

“I work HARD FOR THIS SH**. Think i know how it feels to win an NBA CHAMPIONSHIP,” Bow shared. The “Like You” rapper’s famous peers flooded his comment section offering congratulations. Singer Sammie wrote, “Let’s go GOAT.” Basketball star Lou Williams also showed love to Bow. “What’s yo office hours? [laughing emojis]. Congrats my boi.”

Just before the last show of his Millennium tour, the Like Mike star shared a photo of himself alongside Chris Brown — who attended the show as a guest. Bow penned a heartfelt note about his relationship with Brown. “Only friend i have in this industry and we never switched up,” Bow Wow wrote. “Day 1s. My dawg came to support me last night! @chrisbrown #millenniumtourturnedup.”

The success of the tour comes months after the “Let Me Hold You” rapper threatened to call it off over disputes with some of his tour mates. However, the show went on. This time around, Bow was joined by Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby V , Day 26 and more. Check out Shad Moss’ turnt up moment below.