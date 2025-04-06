Bow Wow Gets Brutally Honest About Omarion Beef: “I Don’t Want To Talk”

"The Millennium Tour" 2025 is officially underway, and performers like Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow, and more have already put on several memorable performances. Before they kicked things off, however, fans suspected that there may be tension between a couple of the artists. In February, on X user suggested that Bow Wow needed to "talk" to Omarion, but he was quick to shut them down.

"No we don't," he wrote simply. Of course, this led to speculation that the two of them weren't on the best of terms. Bow Wow appeared to confirm this during a recent appearance on Cam Newton's "Funky Friday" podcast, revealing that he has no interest in making amends either. According to him, things between him and his former collaborator are “complicated," and he simply doesn't want to work it out for the time being.

Bow Wow Omarion Beef

"I don't want to talk," he explained. "There's nothing to talk about. Not even in a bad way." Bow Wow continued, suggesting that he's tried to be the "bigger person" in the past but Omarion refused to meet him in the middle. For that reason, he says he's not ready to hash things out. Despite their differences, he confirmed that they've been able to keep things cordial, working and touring together without any problems. "It's definitely not no beef," he added. "We're in the same buildings."

Omarion isn't the only person Bow Wow has butted heads with, however. He was also asked about his beef with Soulja Boy, revealing that it all started over luxury cars. Newton even questioned Bow Wow about his rivalry with Romeo Miller, aka Lil Romeo. He said it was never real, blaming the media and fans for the narrative that they didn't get along. During the interview, he was also asked about his issues with Da Brat, Jermaine Dupri, Le’Veon Bell, and more.