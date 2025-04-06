Bow Wow Gets Brutally Honest About Omarion Beef: “I Don’t Want To Talk”

BY Caroline Fisher 1141 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Bow Wow Gets Honest Omarion Beef Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 4: Rapper Bow Wow performs onstage during "The Millennium Tour" at State Farm Arena on April 4, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
During his recent interview with Cam Newton, Bow Wow also discussed his "beef" with Soulja Boy, Romeo Miller, and more.

"The Millennium Tour" 2025 is officially underway, and performers like Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow, and more have already put on several memorable performances. Before they kicked things off, however, fans suspected that there may be tension between a couple of the artists. In February, on X user suggested that Bow Wow needed to "talk" to Omarion, but he was quick to shut them down.

"No we don't," he wrote simply. Of course, this led to speculation that the two of them weren't on the best of terms. Bow Wow appeared to confirm this during a recent appearance on Cam Newton's "Funky Friday" podcast, revealing that he has no interest in making amends either. According to him, things between him and his former collaborator are “complicated," and he simply doesn't want to work it out for the time being.

Read More: Bow Wow Tells Cam Newton He Wants To Co-Headline Future Millennium Tour With Ciara

Bow Wow Omarion Beef

"I don't want to talk," he explained. "There's nothing to talk about. Not even in a bad way." Bow Wow continued, suggesting that he's tried to be the "bigger person" in the past but Omarion refused to meet him in the middle. For that reason, he says he's not ready to hash things out. Despite their differences, he confirmed that they've been able to keep things cordial, working and touring together without any problems. "It's definitely not no beef," he added. "We're in the same buildings."

Omarion isn't the only person Bow Wow has butted heads with, however. He was also asked about his beef with Soulja Boy, revealing that it all started over luxury cars. Newton even questioned Bow Wow about his rivalry with Romeo Miller, aka Lil Romeo. He said it was never real, blaming the media and fans for the narrative that they didn't get along. During the interview, he was also asked about his issues with Da Brat, Jermaine Dupri, Le’Veon Bell, and more.

Read More: 50 Cent Continues Trolling Rick Ross For Seemingly Opening For Bow Wow On Tour

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
So So Def 25th Cultural Curren$y Tour - Atlanta, GA Music Bow Wow Hints At Omarion Drama Ahead Of Joint Millennium Tour 3.2K
NBA: Houston Rockets at Toronto Raptors Music Bow Wow Tells Cam Newton He Wants To Co-Headline Future Millennium Tour With Ciara 1076
The Millennium Tour 2025 - Brooklyn, NY Music Omarion Snaps On Low Energy Fans During Viral "Millennium Tour" Performance 2.3K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game Uncategorized Soulja Boy Discusses Previous Bow Wow Beef: "We Was Young" 1029