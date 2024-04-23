NLE Choppa Shows Off The Bras He's Collected On Tour

NLE Choppa is no stranger to his fans thirsting over him. In fact, one of his biggest hits "SLUT ME OUT" recently got a single that is essentially all about how attractive he is to his fans. "SLUT ME OUT 2" dropped earlier this month and featured hilariously raunchy bars over a hard-hitting beat. He followed it up with an equally NSFW bathtub photo shoot just a few days later. For the pictures he recreated a classic image of 2pac.

That's why it isn't all that surprising that fans are showing their attraction to Choppa in one of the only ways they can. Fans have been throwing bras on stage for years but it went particularly viral last year during Drake's "It's All A Blur" tour. That came from one hilarious moment when he couldn't believe the size of a bra thrown at him on stage. Now in a new Instagram post, NLE Choppa is showing off some of the bras he's collected on his current tour. He shared a video to Instagram laying on a floor surrounded by dozens of bras. "Nothing To See Here Just Me Collecting Bra’s For #SLUTSZN" his caption reads. Check out his hilarious new post below.

NLE Choppa With His Tour Bra Collection

Earlier this month, NLE Choppa thanked one particular group for their embrace of the new single. In a tweet, he shouted out his LGBTQ fans for their support of him and the new single. He even took the opportunity to defend himself against some of the haters who emerged in the comments. He reserved the right to thank anyone whom he felt was showing him love. The post did cause him to have to eventually circle back around and clarify his own sexuality a few days later.

What do you think of NLE Choppa's new video posing with all the bras that have been thrown at him on stage during his new tour? Do you like his raunchy new single "SLUT ME OUT 2?" Let us know in the comment section below.

