Drake Shows Just How Unfazed He Is By Stepping Out On Opening Night Of Tour With Hoodie Full Of Bullet Holes

BY Zachary Horvath 670 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Future Music Festival 2015
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 28: Drake performs during the Future Music Festival at Royal Randwick Racecourse on February 28, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
Drake is sending a message to Kendrick... and well... every one of his enemies.

Drake is telling everyone how he's going to be moving this year after making quite the entrance for his Anita Max Wynn (Win) Tour. Last night, Drizzy hit the stage in Perth, Australia, officially ending his eight-year drought of not performing in the land down under. He's going to be there until March 1, closing things out in Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena. While he was kicking things off overseas, the GRAMMY Awards were also hopping. Luckily for him, he was not in attendance (even though he wouldn't want to be anyway). Kendrick Lamar was getting busy, sweeping all five of his categories for his crushing diss track "Not Like Us."

Attendees had a blast every time his name was called. The guests recited the "A minor" lyric and danced on his grave all night long. Overall, this was just another shot to the chest for the Canadian artist. He's been used to taking tons of bullets over the last year though, and not just from K. Dot. He's been slighted and dragged through the mud by tons of other musical acts, including entities such as UMG and Spotify.

Read More: Lil Wayne Officially Skips The Super Bowl And Teases A “Very Special” Announcement

This Was Pretty Cool Move By Drake If You Ask Us

However, Drake and his fans seem to be the only ones who feel they have wronged him. Nonetheless, he's been battered and bruised for a long time now. However, it looks like he's embracing the challenge going forward. During his walkout, The Boy wore a hoodie, but not just any plain black one.

This one was chockful of bullet holes with smoke appearing to come out of the back of it. With this viral clip now surfacing, his message at the end of his first Perth show makes all the more sense now. "My name is Drake. I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and no matter what, Drizzy Drake is very much still alive and that's all thanks to you." It's going to be an interesting and important year for him moving forward and we cannot wait to see how it all plays out.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Swears She's Breaking Up With Le Vaughn For Good

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Future Music Festival 2015 Music Drake Affirms That He's "Very Much Alive" At First Show Of His "Anita Max Win" Tour 2.4K
kodak black Songs Kodak Black Encourages His Foes To "Cherish The Moment" 799
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 39.7K
NBA: Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors Music Drake Unveils "Anita Max Win" Tour Dates For 2025 2.4K