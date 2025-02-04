Drake Shows Just How Unfazed He Is By Stepping Out On Opening Night Of Tour With Hoodie Full Of Bullet Holes

Drake is telling everyone how he's going to be moving this year after making quite the entrance for his Anita Max Wynn (Win) Tour. Last night, Drizzy hit the stage in Perth, Australia, officially ending his eight-year drought of not performing in the land down under. He's going to be there until March 1, closing things out in Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena. While he was kicking things off overseas, the GRAMMY Awards were also hopping. Luckily for him, he was not in attendance (even though he wouldn't want to be anyway). Kendrick Lamar was getting busy, sweeping all five of his categories for his crushing diss track "Not Like Us."

Attendees had a blast every time his name was called. The guests recited the "A minor" lyric and danced on his grave all night long. Overall, this was just another shot to the chest for the Canadian artist. He's been used to taking tons of bullets over the last year though, and not just from K. Dot. He's been slighted and dragged through the mud by tons of other musical acts, including entities such as UMG and Spotify.

This Was Pretty Cool Move By Drake If You Ask Us

However, Drake and his fans seem to be the only ones who feel they have wronged him. Nonetheless, he's been battered and bruised for a long time now. However, it looks like he's embracing the challenge going forward. During his walkout, The Boy wore a hoodie, but not just any plain black one.