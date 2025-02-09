Australia Isn't Far Enough For Drake To Get Away From Kendrick Lamar As Locals Sing "Squabble Up"

It was thought that Drake went to Australia to get away from the overwhelming attention of Kendrick Lamar and his latest hits. But Australia's locals have other things in as a video surfaced on Saturday of club goers singing Kendrick Lamar's "Squabble Up" wit Drake in attendance. Drake appears distributed as the hit song plays, according to fan's clip. Drizzy in Australia right now on his Antia Max Wynn Tour. He announced the tour in November in response to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance.

While Kendrick Lamar dominates Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Drake will be on the opposite side performing in Melbourne, Australia. His schedule keeps him there through mid-March, ensuring the two rap titans remain far apart. Drake’s absence from Super Bowl festivities follows Lamar’s Grammy sweep, where he won five awards, including one for "Not Like Us," a scathing diss track aimed at the Toronto rapper. Their long-standing rivalry, which has simmered for over a decade, escalated last year with a series of pointed lyrical attacks.

Despite his competitor’s big night, Drake seemed unfazed as he kicked off his tour in Perth. He made a dramatic entrance, striding through the crowd as the instrumental to "Over My Dead Body" played. His outfit sparked speculation—he wore a black hoodie with bullet hole graphics, a design some fans interpreted as a subtle response to Lamar’s recent jabs.