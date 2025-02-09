Australia Isn't Far Enough For Drake To Get Away From Kendrick Lamar As Locals Sing "Squabble Up"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 198 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors
November 3, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist Drake sits courtside during the first quarter between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Thunder 122-96. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Drake can't escape Kendrick Lamar.

It was thought that Drake went to Australia to get away from the overwhelming attention of Kendrick Lamar and his latest hits. But Australia's locals have other things in as a video surfaced on Saturday of club goers singing Kendrick Lamar's "Squabble Up" wit Drake in attendance. Drake appears distributed as the hit song plays, according to fan's clip. Drizzy in Australia right now on his Antia Max Wynn Tour. He announced the tour in November in response to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance.

While Kendrick Lamar dominates Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Drake will be on the opposite side performing in Melbourne, Australia. His schedule keeps him there through mid-March, ensuring the two rap titans remain far apart. Drake’s absence from Super Bowl festivities follows Lamar’s Grammy sweep, where he won five awards, including one for "Not Like Us," a scathing diss track aimed at the Toronto rapper. Their long-standing rivalry, which has simmered for over a decade, escalated last year with a series of pointed lyrical attacks.

More: Drake Spreads More Generosity In Australia By Giving Away $45K During Melbourne Show

Drake's Australia Tour Dates

Despite his competitor’s big night, Drake seemed unfazed as he kicked off his tour in Perth. He made a dramatic entrance, striding through the crowd as the instrumental to "Over My Dead Body" played. His outfit sparked speculation—he wore a black hoodie with bullet hole graphics, a design some fans interpreted as a subtle response to Lamar’s recent jabs.

Drake closed the show with a statement that raised eyebrows. "My name is Drake. I started in 2008. I came all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and Drizzy Drake is very much still alive," he declared, drawing a roar from the audience. Meanwhile, Lamar has kept the tension simmering in his own way. During his Grammy acceptance speech, he wore a Canadian tuxedo—seemingly a nod to Drizzy’s homeland. He also dedicated an award to his hometown of Los Angeles, referencing the city’s struggles.

More: Drake Falls Head Over Heels For A Female Security Guard At His Australia Show

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Future Music Festival 2015 Music Drake Shows Just How Unfazed He Is By Stepping Out On Opening Night Of Tour With Hoodie Full Of Bullet Holes 2.7K
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Music Drake Announces "Anita Max Wynn Australia Tour" Begins Same Day As Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show 3.6K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 783
Squamish Valley Music Festival Music Drake Shades LeBron James By Changing "Nonstop" Concert Lyrics 13.1K