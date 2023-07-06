The Nike Shox Mule MR 4 is a fashionable and comfy slip-on shoe. It has Nike’s patented Shox cushioning system, which offers outstanding support and impact absorption. The sleek and contemporary form of the shoe makes it appropriate for everyday use. It is practical for daily usage because of its simple slip-on form. A dependable option for people looking for comfort and convenience without sacrificing elegance is the Nike Shox Mule MR 4.

Known for her distinctive and daring designs, Martine Rose is a well-known fashion designer. She and Nike worked together to create the Nike Shox Mule MR 4, which features her own look. The partnership easily combines comfort and style, making it a must-have for fashion fans. Overall, Martine Rose’s partnership with Nike on the Nike Shox Mule MR 4 exemplifies her creative approach to footwear and offers sneakerheads a chic and current option.

Air Jordan 11 "DMP" Gets A Fresh Look

“Scuba Blue” Martine Rose x Nike Shox

This sneaker has a very unique design. The toe box is shaped into a sharp end and the heels are raised, almost resembling high heels thanks to the Shox technology. Also, the sole of the sneakers is made entirely of black rubber. The deep purple to an aqua blue gradient of the upper makes the sneakers stand out. Additionally, there are 3M highlights all around the laces that will make the shoes appear dazzling in images taken with flash. Finally, only the right shoe has a Martine Rose emblem on the tongue and insole and the left shoe has a Nike Shox logo.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Shox Mule MR 4 x Martine Rose “Scuba Blue” is releasing on July 27th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

