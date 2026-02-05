Nike To Release A Premium Air Force 1 "Made In Italy"

Nike just unveiled the Air Force 1 Low "Made In Italy," their most luxurious AF1 release yet. This ultra premium shoe showcases the highest quality craftsmanship Nike has to offer on their iconic silhouette.

An exact release date is yet to be seen, but expect these to arrive sometime this year.

They are limiting production to just 850 pairs worldwide, making this extremely exclusive. The "Made In Italy" designation means these Air Force 1s were handcrafted in Italian factories.

Nike enlisted expert Italian shoemakers to construct each pair with meticulous attention to detail. This artisanal approach elevates the AF1 beyond typical mass-produced sneakers into luxury footwear territory.

Premium materials cover every inch of this special release from toe to heel. The combination of patent leather and embossed croc-textured panels creates a visual impact through the upper. Nike's Italian craftsmen definitely used the best leather available for this limited production run.

The retail price reflects the elevated materials and exclusive manufacturing with a steep tag. Only 850 lucky collectors worldwide will have the chance to own these handmade Air Force 1s. Nike hasn't announced specific release details yet, but expect these to sell out instantly.

Nike Air Force 1 "Made In Italy" Retail Price

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Made In Italy" goes full blackout with glossy patent leather covering the toe box and side panels. That shiny patent material contrasts beautifully against the cocodile textured leather on the heel and collar areas.

The embossed pattern adds serious luxury vibes that you don't usually see on regular Air Force 1s at all. Everything stays monochromatic black from the laces to the midsole to the swoosh, keeping it super clean and wearable.

The tonal black swoosh almost disappears into the upper, giving these a sleek, minimal look that feels expensive. Even the lining and insole get the all-black treatment to maintain that murdered-out aesthetic throughout the entire shoe.