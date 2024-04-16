Adidas Samba OG “Made in Italy” Dropping Very Soon

The Adidas Samba OG is a timeless classic, known for its sleek design and versatile style. With its upcoming "Made in Italy" colorway, this iconic sneaker is set to redefine luxury footwear. Featuring a gum rubber sole, white leather upper, and grey suede accents, the Samba OG exudes premium craftsmanship. Each detail is meticulously crafted, from the quality materials to the expert construction. The "Made in Italy" edition takes the Samba OG to new heights of sophistication. Crafted in Italy with the finest materials, this colorway elevates the sneaker to a new level of luxury.

While the Adidas Samba OG has always been a favorite among sneakerheads, the "Made in Italy" edition takes it to the next level. With its premium materials and expert craftsmanship, this sneaker is sure to turn heads wherever you go. But luxury comes at a price, and the Adidas Samba OG "Made in Italy" edition is no exception. With its premium materials and expert craftsmanship, this sneaker commands a premium retail price. So if you're looking to elevate your sneaker game with a touch of luxury, look no further than the Adidas Samba OG "Made in Italy" edition.

"Made in Italy" Adidas Samba OG

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and matching midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from white leather, with grey suede overlays. Further, the 3 stripes are white and the uppers feature a white tongue and matching white laces. Also, a gold "SAMBA" on the sides. Finally, "Made in Italy" brands the tongue along with the Adidas logo.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas Samba OG “Made in Italy” is going to drop on April 16th, 2024. Also, the retail price will be $350 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

