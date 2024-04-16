Adidas Samba OG “Made in Italy” Dropping Very Soon

Premium materials and fine detailing make this pair perfect.

BYBen Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
23 Views
adidas-Samba-OG-Made-in-Italy-White-Gum-ID2865-1

The Adidas Samba OG is a timeless classic, known for its sleek design and versatile style. With its upcoming "Made in Italy" colorway, this iconic sneaker is set to redefine luxury footwear. Featuring a gum rubber sole, white leather upper, and grey suede accents, the Samba OG exudes premium craftsmanship. Each detail is meticulously crafted, from the quality materials to the expert construction. The "Made in Italy" edition takes the Samba OG to new heights of sophistication. Crafted in Italy with the finest materials, this colorway elevates the sneaker to a new level of luxury.

While the Adidas Samba OG has always been a favorite among sneakerheads, the "Made in Italy" edition takes it to the next level. With its premium materials and expert craftsmanship, this sneaker is sure to turn heads wherever you go. But luxury comes at a price, and the Adidas Samba OG "Made in Italy" edition is no exception. With its premium materials and expert craftsmanship, this sneaker commands a premium retail price. So if you're looking to elevate your sneaker game with a touch of luxury, look no further than the Adidas Samba OG "Made in Italy" edition.

Read More: Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Venice Beach” Released Two Days Ago

"Made in Italy" Adidas Samba OG

Image via Adidas

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and matching midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from white leather, with grey suede overlays. Further, the 3 stripes are white and the uppers feature a white tongue and matching white laces. Also, a gold "SAMBA" on the sides. Finally, "Made in Italy" brands the tongue along with the Adidas logo.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas Samba OG “Made in Italy” is going to drop on April 16th, 2024. Also, the retail price will be $350 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Adidas
Image via Adidas

Read More: Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Italian Camo” Just Dropped

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
adidas-Samba-OG-USC-Trojans-Burgundy-IG1825SneakersAdidas Samba OG “USC Trojans” Coming This Year
Lionel-Messi-adidas-Samba-Indoor-Inter-Miami-CF-Home-Kit-IH8158SneakersAdidas Samba Indoor x Lionel Messi "Inter Miami" Coming Soon
Lionel-Messi-adidas-Samba-Indoor-Inter-Miami-CF-Away-Kit-IH8157SneakersAdidas Samba Indoor x Lionel Messi “Inter Miami” Unveiled
Lionel-Messi-adidas-Samba-ID3550-2024SneakersLionel Messi x Adidas Samba Drop Details