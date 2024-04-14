Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Italian Camo” Just Dropped

Kobe's signature shoe just released.

BYBen Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
148 Views
Nike-Kobe-6-Protro-Italian-Camo-FQ3546-001-4

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro just dropped, and it's already making waves in the basketball and sneaker communities. Named after the legendary Kobe Bryant, these kicks pay homage to his unparalleled impact on the game. Kobe's legacy is felt far beyond basketball—he's an inspiration to millions, known for his relentless work ethic and unmatched drive. Hailing from Philly but with strong ties to Italy, Kobe's heritage is woven into the fabric of these kicks. The "Italian Camo" colorway nods to his time spent in Italy, capturing his deep connection to the culture and the game.

With cutting-edge technology and killer aesthetics, the Kobe 6 Protro embodies Kobe's pursuit of greatness. From the hardwood to the streets, these kicks are a reminder of his enduring impact on the game and the world. So lace up a pair and pay homage to a legend. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro is more than just a sneaker—it's a celebration of Kobe's legacy, now available for all to rock.

Read More: Nike GT Hustle 3 “Blueprint” Gets A First Look

"Italian Camo" Nike Kobe 6 Protro

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a rich green sole and a deep midsole, made with premium materials for strength and coziness during basketball matches. The main portion of the shoe is coated in camouflage-like hues, with lively crimson details for the Nike Swoosh and Kobe Bryant emblem. Moreover, Kobe's signature is in crimson on the backs. Drawing inspiration from Italy's breathtaking landscapes, these kicks honor Kobe's origins. Essentially, they're tailored for superior performance, as well as style and honoring Kobe Bryant's lasting impact.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Italian Camo” dropped on April 13th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers was $190 when they released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Terminator Low “Aquarius Blue” Officially Unveiled

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Nike-Kobe-6-Protro-Italian-Camo-FQ3546-001-5SneakersNike Kobe 6 Protro “Italian Camo” Release Details Revealed
Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix SunsSneakersNike Kobe 6 Protro “Italian Camo” Gets On-Foot Photos
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant reacts dSneakersNike Kobe 6 Protro “Italian Camo” Gets More On-Foot Photos
NBA Finals Game 1: Los Angeles Lakers v Boston CelticsSneakersNike Kobe 6 Protro “Italian Camo” Gets A Release Date