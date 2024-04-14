Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Italian Camo” Just Dropped

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro just dropped, and it's already making waves in the basketball and sneaker communities. Named after the legendary Kobe Bryant, these kicks pay homage to his unparalleled impact on the game. Kobe's legacy is felt far beyond basketball—he's an inspiration to millions, known for his relentless work ethic and unmatched drive. Hailing from Philly but with strong ties to Italy, Kobe's heritage is woven into the fabric of these kicks. The "Italian Camo" colorway nods to his time spent in Italy, capturing his deep connection to the culture and the game.

With cutting-edge technology and killer aesthetics, the Kobe 6 Protro embodies Kobe's pursuit of greatness. From the hardwood to the streets, these kicks are a reminder of his enduring impact on the game and the world. So lace up a pair and pay homage to a legend. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro is more than just a sneaker—it's a celebration of Kobe's legacy, now available for all to rock.

Read More: Nike GT Hustle 3 “Blueprint” Gets A First Look

"Italian Camo" Nike Kobe 6 Protro

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a rich green sole and a deep midsole, made with premium materials for strength and coziness during basketball matches. The main portion of the shoe is coated in camouflage-like hues, with lively crimson details for the Nike Swoosh and Kobe Bryant emblem. Moreover, Kobe's signature is in crimson on the backs. Drawing inspiration from Italy's breathtaking landscapes, these kicks honor Kobe's origins. Essentially, they're tailored for superior performance, as well as style and honoring Kobe Bryant's lasting impact.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Italian Camo” dropped on April 13th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers was $190 when they released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Terminator Low “Aquarius Blue” Officially Unveiled

[Via]