Nike Terminator Low “Aquarius Blue” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Terminator Low continues to make waves in the sneaker community with its upcoming "Aquarius Blue" colorway. This latest iteration of the classic silhouette introduces a fresh and vibrant look that is sure to captivate sneaker enthusiasts. Featuring a sleek blue leather base with coconut milk leather overlays, the "Aquarius Blue" colorway offers a striking aesthetic that effortlessly blends style and versatility. With its low-profile design and premium materials, the Nike Terminator Low delivers both comfort and durability.

As part of Nike's ongoing commitment to innovation and style, the Terminator Low "Aquarius Blue" showcases the brand's dedication to pushing boundaries and setting trends in the world of footwear. Designed for everyday wear, these sneakers offer a perfect balance of performance and fashion-forward design. From the streets to the court, the Nike Terminator Low is a versatile option for those who appreciate both form and function. The "Aquarius Blue" colorway adds a refreshing twist to the iconic silhouette, making it a standout choice for sneakerheads and casual wearers alike.

"Aquarius Blue" Nike Terminator Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a yellow rubber sole with a crisp white midsole. The upper has a blue leather base with coconut milk leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is also university coconut milk. The laces are blue and Nike branding can be found on the tongue. The heels feature "NIKE" in large coconut milk branding, which will stand out to those behind you. Overall, these sneakers come in a classic colorway that looks good all the time.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Terminator Low “Aquarius Blue will be released on May 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]