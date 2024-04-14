Nike Terminator Low “Aquarius Blue” Officially Unveiled

A brand new Terminator Low is dropping soon.

BYBen Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
63 Views
Nike-Terminator-Low-Aquarius-Blue-Coconut-Milk-HF4834-407

The Nike Terminator Low continues to make waves in the sneaker community with its upcoming "Aquarius Blue" colorway. This latest iteration of the classic silhouette introduces a fresh and vibrant look that is sure to captivate sneaker enthusiasts. Featuring a sleek blue leather base with coconut milk leather overlays, the "Aquarius Blue" colorway offers a striking aesthetic that effortlessly blends style and versatility. With its low-profile design and premium materials, the Nike Terminator Low delivers both comfort and durability.

As part of Nike's ongoing commitment to innovation and style, the Terminator Low "Aquarius Blue" showcases the brand's dedication to pushing boundaries and setting trends in the world of footwear. Designed for everyday wear, these sneakers offer a perfect balance of performance and fashion-forward design. From the streets to the court, the Nike Terminator Low is a versatile option for those who appreciate both form and function. The "Aquarius Blue" colorway adds a refreshing twist to the iconic silhouette, making it a standout choice for sneakerheads and casual wearers alike.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen” Gets New In-Hand Photos

"Aquarius Blue" Nike Terminator Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a yellow rubber sole with a crisp white midsole. The upper has a blue leather base with coconut milk leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is also university coconut milk. The laces are blue and Nike branding can be found on the tongue. The heels feature "NIKE" in large coconut milk branding, which will stand out to those behind you. Overall, these sneakers come in a classic colorway that looks good all the time.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Terminator Low “Aquarius Blue will be released on May 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Pegasus 41 “Blueprint” Releasing Later This July

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Nike-Terminator-Low-University-Blue-FQ8748-412-4SneakersNike Terminator Low “University Blue” Official Photos
Nike-Ja-1-Seasonal-Coconut-Milk-DR8786-102-4SneakersNike Ja 1 “Seasonal” Release Details Revealed
Nike-Terminator-High-Game-Royal1SneakersNike Terminator High “Game Royal” Officially Unveiled
Nike-Air-Force-1-Low-Bronzine-Saturn-Gold-FZ4034-716-5SneakersNike Air Force 1 Low “Bronzine” Drops Tomorrow