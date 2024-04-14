The Nike GT Hustle 3 is a powerhouse of performance and style. Designed for those who demand nothing but the best from their footwear, this shoe is all about speed, agility, and uncompromising comfort. Further, with its sleek silhouette and innovative features, it's no wonder that the GT Hustle 3 has become a favorite among athletes and sneakerheads alike. Now, with the upcoming "Blueprint" colorway, the GT Hustle 3 will reach new heights of style. The Blueprint Pack is a celebration of Nike's top Air innovations across sports, and the GT Hustle 3 is no exception.

But it's not just about looks—the GT Hustle 3 is packed with performance-enhancing features that take your game to the next level. From its responsive cushioning to its breathable mesh upper, every aspect of this shoe is engineered to help you perform at your best. Whether you're sprinting down the court or pounding the pavement, the GT Hustle 3 has got you covered. Its lightweight construction and dynamic fit make it perfect for quick cuts and explosive movements. Also, its durable outsole provides traction and stability on any surface.

"Blueprint" Nike GT Hustle 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an orange rubber sole and a light midsole. The midsole also features orange Air Zoom pockets. The uppers are constructed from light mesh, with a blue Nike Swoosh. The sneakers feature a white and blue lacing system. Overall, this pair features a clean color scheme and is engineered for maximum performance.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike GT Hustle 3 “Blueprint” Gets A First Look will be released on July 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

