The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sesame" Is Coming Soon

Virgil Abloh's legacy continues with another Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low. The "Sesame" colorway is set to release soon. New images just surfaced showing the full design in detail.

@Ovrnundr reports that the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sesame” is releasing in the spring of 2026.

Sesame leather covers the entire upper in a warm neutral tone. It's a departure from the bold colors Off-White usually goes with. The monochromatic approach lets the signature details shine through instead.

That metallic silver Swoosh with black stitching remains the focal point. The zipper-like stitching pattern wraps around the logo as always. It's become one of the most recognizable elements in sneaker culture.

Text branding appears throughout the shoe in Off-White's typical style. "AIR" is printed on the midsole in black quotation marks. "VIRGIL ABLOH™" and "Beaverton" text runs across the lateral side. The year "c. 1982" references the Air Force 1's original release date.

An orange tab sits on the lateral collar as a signature accent. Matching sesame laces and midsole keep the tonal aesthetic consistent. Exposed foam on the tongue adds that deconstructed Off-White touch.

Virgil's collaborations with Nike remain some of the most sought-after releases. Each drop sells out instantly regardless of colorway. The "Sesame" will likely be no different when it hits retailers.

