Zach Rumbaugh Signs Air Jordan 17 "Doernbecher" At Nike Store

BY Ben Atkinson
air-jordan-17-doernbecher-sneaker-news
Image via sole_loco
Zach Rumbaugh signed Air Jordan 17 "Doernbecher" pairs at the Nike Employee Store after the January 17th release.

The Air Jordan 17 "Doernbecher" just made an appearance at the Nike Employee Store. OHSU patient and designer Zach Rumbaugh was there signing pairs for employees. It's a special moment following the official release that dropped yesterday.

Zach designed this shoe after surviving sudden cardiac arrest caused by CPVT. He spent 38 days recovering at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital. That number 38 shows up throughout the entire design as a tribute.

This marks the first Doernbecher Air Jordan 17 in the program's history. Zach took a completely different approach than past designers. Instead of nostalgia, he went with mechanical luxury and automotive-inspired elements.

Carbon fiber and metallic finishes dominate the construction. Structured paneling makes it look more like a concept car than basketball footwear. The design also nods to Michael Jordan's well-known love for motorsports.

Seeing Zach at the Nike Employee Store signing his creation feels full circle. He's gone from hospital patient to sneaker designer in a remarkable journey. His story adds weight to every pair that goes out the door.

The shoe officially released on January 17th, 2026, yesterday. Proceeds benefit OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital and their pediatric care programs. This might be one of the most meaningful Doernbecher releases yet.

Zach's presence at the signing shows how personal this project is. His signature on these pairs will make them even more collectible.

Air Jordan 17 "Doernbecher"

The Air Jordan 17 "Doernbecher" by Zach Rumbaugh goes heavy on automotive inspiration with carbon fiber overlays and metallic finishes across the upper. The structured paneling gives it that concept car aesthetic with sharp lines and mechanical details throughout.

Metallic silver and grey tones dominate the color palette, while pops of red accent specific areas of the design. The number 38 appears in multiple locations as a tribute to Zach's 38-day hospital recovery.

The shoe features that classic Jordan 17 silhouette but reimagined with futuristic elements that feel more luxury vehicle than basketball court. Personal symbols are woven into the design, turning the sneaker into a visual story.

