Air Jordan 6 "Salesman" Infrared Unboxing Video Surfaces Online

A new unboxing video of the Air Jordan 6 "Salesman" just dropped. This sample is causing serious buzz among Jordan collectors and historians.

zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” will be released on February 14th, 2026.

It's inspired by the iconic 2000 "Reverse Infrared" sample that few have ever seen. The design mirrors Michael Jordan's actual game-worn pairs from 1991. That connection to MJ's playing days makes it incredibly significant.

These aren't just another retro colorway dreamed up in a design lab. Black nubuck covers the entire upper from toe to collar. Infrared accents hit the midsole and heel tab with that classic pop.

The color blocking flips the traditional "Infrared" 6 arrangement. Instead of white as the base, black takes over completely. The hangtag reads "TAE HAPIMA" with various details about the shoe.

It confirms the connection to Jordan's game-worn history from the early '90s. Sample tags like this add legitimacy to the story behind the design. Jordan Brand has been diving deep into their archives lately. Bringing back samples and PE colorways that never saw retail releases.

The "Salesman" name likely refers to its sample status back in 2000. Whether this ever releases to the public remains unclear. Sample unboxings don't always mean a retail drop is coming. But seeing it in physical form at least proves it exists.

Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman"

The Air Jordan 6 "Salesman" goes almost entirely black with nubuck leather covering the upper and overlays throughout. Infrared red shows up on the midsole's visible Air unit and wraps around the heel spoiler for contrast.

The tongue features black fabric with perforations, while black laces keep everything tonal up top. A white section appears on the midsole between the black and infrared portions, creating that classic Jordan 6 layered look.

The hangtag attached reads "TAE HAPIMA" with details about the shoe's inspiration from MJ's 1991 game-worn pairs. The translucent grey outsole underneath finishes the look with that icy tint.