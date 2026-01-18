Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Cool Grey" Coming This Spring

Nike is honoring Kobe Bryant's legacy with a new Air Force 1 Low. The "Cool Grey" colorway is set to drop this spring. This marks another meaningful tribute to the late Lakers legend.

Nice Kicks reports that the Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cool Grey” will be released in the spring of 2026.

Cool grey covers the entire shoe from top to bottom. Snake-textured leather wraps the upper, nodding to Kobe's "Black Mamba" nickname. The tonal execution keeps everything sleek and sophisticated. Even the laces and midsole stay in the same grey family.

Look closer and the details reveal the tribute. The number "8" appears on the left heel. The number "24" sits on the right heel. These represent Kobe's two jersey numbers throughout his career. It's a subtle but powerful way to honor his Lakers journey. "FOREVER" is debossed on the tongue's metal lace dubrae.

The message speaks to Kobe's lasting impact on basketball and culture. His influence continues long after his tragic passing in 2020.

Nike has released several Kobe tributes over the years. But collaborations between his legacy and the Air Force 1 remain rare. This makes each one feel more significant when it happens.

