Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 "Reverse Mocha" Surfaces In New Photos

BY Ben Atkinson
travis-scott-x-air-jordan-1-retro-high-reverse-mocha-sneaker-news
Image via chilung87
Detailed photos of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 "Reverse Mocha" surface online, as it has a rumored Fall 2026 release.

New photos of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 "Reverse Mocha" just hit the internet. These detailed shots give us our best look yet at what could drop Fall 2026.

@KicksFinder reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High "Reverse Mocha" will be released sometime in the Fall of 2026.

Travis and Jordan Brand have a history of creating instant grails. The original "Mocha" from 2019 still resells for thousands. This "Reverse" version flips the script on that beloved colorway.

White tumbled leather dominates the base instead of the usual sail. Black hits the Swoosh and collar area with texture. Mocha brown lands on the toe box and ankle panels.

That reversed placement is what makes this stand out. The backwards Swoosh is still there on the lateral side, obviously. It's Travis's signature move at this point.

The Cactus Jack branding appears on the tongue tag with red stitching. Aged cream midsoles give it that vintage aesthetic right away. One thing's clear from these photos: the materials look premium. The leather has that quality tumble you want on a Jordan 1.

Mocha suede on the overlays adds texture contrast. Nothing's confirmed yet about a Fall 2026 release. But these product photos suggest something's cooking. Travis collabs don't just appear out of nowhere like this.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High "Reverse Mocha"

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 "Reverse Mocha" rocks a white tumbled leather base across most of the upper, switching things up from the original mocha colorway. Black leather with a pebbled texture covers the Swoosh and wraps around the collar, while mocha brown suede hits the toe box and ankle area.

The backwards Swoosh sits on the outer side as always with Travis collabs, and you can spot the Cactus Jack branding on the black tongue tag with red contrast stitching.

The midsole has that aged yellowy cream tone that makes it look instantly vintage, sitting on top of a darker brown outsole.

